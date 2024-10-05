It is useful to hear the position of the other side. Russia declared the US an enemy a few months ago.

Here is a link to the 23-minute speech.

Putin Aide's Full UNGA Speech: Lavrov's Nuclear Power Hint, Shames USA On Israel, Ukraine | Russia (youtube.com)

You will hear a completely different perspective to the US/NATO position.

There will be those in the West, just as there will be amongst those in Russia and its allies throughout Asia, who will criticise the breaches by the US and NATO of the “rules based order“ that Lavrov exposes.

Such will always be the case, when enemies face each other and present their case before others.

BRICS is not under the control of the West and cannot “pick the tune”.

Perhaps what we need is a massive exchange of tens of millions of arranged marriages - brides and grooms - to cement mutual love and respect!

Onwards!!!

