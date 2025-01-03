With any luck, Trump will confirm the rumour of a withdrawal from the WHO – as both he and Reagan have done previously – in a little over two weeks’ time, This will end the imposition of any hint of compulsory quack remedies of experimental injections, lock downs, social distancing and masking imposed by unelected virtue signallers from 194 countries, feeding at the trough of other people’s money.

That the pandemic treaty is a direct assault on the US Constitution and Bill of Rights is beyond question and is a direct assault on an individual, local, city, state and national sovereignty. Quacks imposing laws that are not subject to a shred of accountability and which have killed millions and wounded billions, whilst costing trillions over the last five years and will cost trillions more in the future. Money that no country can afford, let alone tolerate as a direct violation of the most basic of human rights, human rights abuses are just one leg of the three legged stool used by the United Nations and its organs of the WHO, IPCC, IOM and FAO, plus many other organs, each of which is engaged in varying degrees of data fraud, incompetence and outright corruption.

It would be even better for Trump to withdraw from the UN entirely.

Here’s a couple of thoughts around the 5th and 14th Amendments and the concept of Eminent Domain – and how these conflict with “Safe Cities/States” and “Renewable Energy”.

We all know about “Taking the Fifth” to avoid self-incrimination. It also contains a “Takings Clause”, as described by Wikipedia:

“The "Takings Clause", the last clause of the Fifth Amendment, limits the power of eminent domain by requiring "just compensation" be paid if private property is taken for public use. It was the only clause in the Bill of Rights drafted solely by James Madison and not previously recommended to him by other constitutional delegates or a state ratifying convention. [ “

Here is the last clause of the Fifth Amendment/

“,,, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

The toleration and invitation to criminal immigrant beggars in their millions in cities around the US, deprives citizens of those cities access to public property intended for the use of legally resident citizens. As such citizens have bee deprived of property rights without compensation.

in this case “private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” now includes public property and private property (private hotels, FEMA funds, for housing - as well as public schools, roads, parks, hospitals, airports etc,

A similar principal cna be applied to the siting of environmentally hostile, enormous and ugly plantations of solar panels and forests of wind turbines.

Regulations already apply to the mining of “fossil fuels”, where the value of coal, oil and gas cannot be “mined” by the owners of land for their own use or to sell to others – thus reducing the value of that land.

In the same way that lawfare weaponizes the justice system and also refuses to prosecute property crimes – environmental regulations and assessments are selectively applied by a political dogma of “net zero” and “transition” that have no scientific, environmental or economic validity.

The recent SCOTUS decision around the “Chevron doctrine” will have an impact over time, but in the meanwhile, there have been a number of planning consents with intentionally faulty environmental impact assessments that exclude the impact on wildlife, and, to the point of property rights, do not compensate neighbouring land owners for noise and sight pollution or water table contamination and other issues that increase the stress of neighbouring landowners – or even consider the extent of eliminating visits of wildlife that enrich life experiences.

Here is a snippet on some “Eminent Domain” cases.

“The redevelopment in New London, the subject of the Kelo decision, proved to be a failure and as of ten years after the court's decision nothing was built on the taken land despite the expenditure of over $100 million in public funds. The Pfizer corporation, which owned a $300 million research facility in the area, and would have been the primary beneficiary of the additional development, announced in 2009 that it would close its facility, and did so shortly before the expiration of its 10-year tax abatement agreement with the city. [13] The facility was subsequently purchased in 2010 for just $55 million by General Dynamics Electric Boat . [14] ”

Texas, California and Washington states use Eminent Doman to sequester land for renewable energy. Brave AI has this to say:

“While these states are prominent in using eminent domain for renewable energy projects, it is important to note that the application of eminent domain for such purposes is a contentious issue. Environmentalists and property rights advocates often push back against the use of eminent domain, particularly when it involves taking private land for public use, even if it is for renewable energy projects.”

By the way – environmental planning laws, regulations and restrictions can be politically tilted to suit - around the extraction of coal, oil and gas that a landowner has rights to. If Trump allows drilling on Federal land = and there is an explosion (sic) of lateral fracking of natural gas, maybe private landowners will have their mineral resources stolen by very long pipes and mine shafts!

Anyway, check on plans and changes at the EPA and BLM!

“… while the owner of an underground natural gas field can extract the gas for private use , they must adhere to the relevant laws and regulations to ensure safety and compliance.”

“… the owner of an underground coal seam can mine the coal for private use , but they must adhere to federal and state laws and regulations, which may require obtaining permits and ensuring compliance with environmental and safety standards.”

Onwards!!!