Eff off Gary! and take your handbag with you. Your band of fools is not representative of the country’s 2.6 million millionaires

From Brave AI:

“Gary Lineker has joined more than 100 other UK-based millionaires in an open letter organized by the campaign group Patriotic Millionaires UK, urging new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to increase taxes on extreme wealth. The signatories, which include figures like Richard Curtis and Brian Eno, argue that the super-rich can afford to contribute more to public services and inequality reduction, stating, “We want you to tax us. We can afford it.”

The letter specifically calls for taxing income derived from accumulated assets rather than labor, suggesting measures such as a 2% annual levy on wealth over £10 million or equalizing capital gains tax with income tax. While Burnham has not ruled out a wealth tax, noting there is “room” for movement on tax policy, critics from the Conservative and Reform UK parties have dismissed the appeal as “virtue signalling” or suggested the signatories simply write voluntary checks to the Treasury.

100 signatories to the petition out of how many? Again from Brave AI:

“The number of millionaires in the UK is estimated to be 2.6 million as of 2025, with projections indicating a decline to 2.5 million by 2028. Earlier 2023 estimates placed the figure at 3.06 million, representing approximately 4.48% of the UK population.

Key distinctions in these figures include:

Total Net Worth : The 2.6–3.06 million estimates generally include individuals with total assets (such as property and pensions) exceeding one million US dollars.

Liquid Wealth : Estimates for “liquid” millionaires—those with investable cash and assets excluding primary residences—are significantly lower, ranging between 600,000 and 708,000 as of 2023.

Global Ranking : The UK ranks third globally in total number of millionaires, behind the United States and Mainland China.

London Concentration: The capital is home to an estimated 227,000 millionaires, alongside 36 billionaires and 4,750 Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals.

100 virtue signallers out of 2.6 million!!! Does the millionaire label include all asset such as art, , property etc?

I suggest that the other 2,599,900 millionaires view Lineker’s posturing as obnoxious and want nothing to do with it.

I suggest that most of these millionaires would do what the nationals of all other countries have done and simply leave the country – why pay extra high taxes when you simply don’t have to?

The compliance costs alone (assessing and collecting the extra tax) would exceed the tax revenue generated.

Lineker is a fool with the financial understanding of how the real world operates of a dead mollusc.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan