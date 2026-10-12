Think again, Prime Minister Burnham!

I asked Brave AI a question:

“What EU regulations and non-tariff barriers do UK exporters face when trading with the EU?

“UK exporters to the EU face significant non-tariff barriers (NTBs) and regulatory hurdles despite the zero-tariff access provided by the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). The primary barriers include customs declarations, Rules of Origin (RoO) compliance, and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks.

Customs and Administrative Burdens: All goods require full customs declarations and safety/security data. The Border Operating Model introduced in 2024 mandates pre-notifications and risk-based physical checks for animal and plant products, with physical checks on medium-risk fruit and vegetables postponed until 31 January 2027 .

Rules of Origin: To qualify for zero tariffs, exporters must prove goods meet specific origin criteria (e.g., value-added or tariff classification changes). Rules of origin are product-specific and costly to administer; goods re-exported from third countries with minimal processing often fail to qualify, leading to potential tariffs.

Regulatory Standards and Certification: UK goods must meet EU standards and require explicit conformity certification, as the EU does not generally recognize certificates issued by UK testers. This has led to the use of separate UKCA and CE markings, increasing red tape.

Sector-Specific Measures: Agri-food: Exports of red meat and dairy previously required Export Health Certificates (EHCs) with physical checks, though recent negotiations (May 2025) aim to remove these for UK-to-EU shipments. Environmental Compliance: The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) requires proof that products like beef, wood, and cocoa are deforestation-free. The UK government has yet to nominate an EU-acceptable reporting authority for this regulation. Services: The UK no longer benefits from Single Market membership, meaning service suppliers must comply with varying domestic rules and qualifications in each Member State, facing higher non-tariff barriers than intra-EU providers.



These barriers add an estimated 5–8% in costs for livestock products and 2–5% for plant-based exports, creating trade friction that has disproportionately deterred smaller traders and disrupted just-in-time supply chains.

I then asked Brave AI a follow-up!

“What EU regulations and non-tariff barriers will UK exporters NOT face when IF the UK joins the EU

“If the UK were to rejoin the European Union, it would no longer face non-tariff barriers such as customs checks, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) controls, or export health certificates, as these exist due to the UK’s current status outside the EU Single Market and Customs Union.

Under EU membership, the UK would benefit from the single market’s principle of mutual recognition and regulatory harmonization, allowing goods to circulate freely without border friction or the need for proof of origin to access tariff-free treatment.

However, rejoining would require the UK to fully comply with all existing and future EU regulations across sectors, including:

Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards for food and agricultural products.

Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industrial goods, requiring adherence to EU product safety and labeling rules.

The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and other environmental standards.

Common External Tariff obligations if the UK were to negotiate independent trade deals with third countries, which would be restricted by EU common commercial policy.

I put it to you that the differences between being in or out of the EU are NOT sufficient to provide ANY boost to YK exporters!

Same questions for importers of good from the EU:

“what EU regulations and non-tariff barriers do UK importers face when trading with the EU?

“UK importers trading with the EU face significant non-tariff barriers primarily driven by the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), which eliminates tariffs but imposes strict Rules of Origin (RoO) and customs formalities. Key regulatory and compliance hurdles include:

Rules of Origin: Goods must meet product-specific criteria (such as value-added thresholds or tariff classification changes) to qualify for zero tariffs. Bilateral cumulation allows EU and UK materials to count toward origin, but no drawback clauses mean UK producers cannot claim EU origin for re-exported third-country goods without processing.

Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Controls: Imports of animals, plants, and high-risk food/feed require pre-notification , health certificates , and physical checks at designated Border Control Posts . A common user charge applies to these checks, and physical inspections for medium-risk fruit and vegetable imports were postponed until 31 January 2027 .

Customs Formalities: Importers must submit entry summary declarations (mandatory for EU imports as of 31 January 2025 ) and provide safety and security information. Incorrect commodity codes or origin recording can lead to incorrect duty charges.

Regulatory Standards: UK goods must comply with EU product standards , including specific labeling requirements and pesticide residue limits. Divergence from EU standards can render UK goods illegal in the EU market.

Environmental Regulations: The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) requires proof that certain products (e.g., beef, wood, cocoa) are not linked to deforestation. The UK government must nominate an acceptable reporting authority for this compliance.



Services Trade: UK service suppliers face barriers such as the loss of passporting rights, requiring establishment in the EU to operate. Trade is governed by national regulations on company licensing, professional qualifications, and data protection rules.A third/fourth question around importers issues!

“What EU regulations and non-tariff barriers would UK imports from the EU face IF the UK joins the EU?:

“If the UK were to hypothetically rejoin the EU, it would be required to fully adopt and comply with the entire body of EU law (the acquis communautaire). This includes:

The Single Market Rules : Full freedom of movement for goods, services, capital, and people.

The Customs Union : Adoption of the Common External Tariff and removal of all internal customs checks and rules of origin between the UK and other EU members.

Regulatory Standards : Compliance with all EU product safety, environmental, labor, and sanitary standards, including mutual recognition of testing and certification.

Jurisdiction: Submission to the authority of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Currently, under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), UK imports from the EU face non-tariff barriers such as customs declarations, rules of origin checks, and sanitary/phytosanitary (SPS) inspections, as they are treated as third-country imports.

I suggest that the impact on imports and exports from being inside or outside the EU are ‘distinctions without differences’. The only ‘benefit’ would be from VOLUME increases. I don’t see why EU countries would be more prepared to receive UK goods via exports that would displace their own goods in their own national markets!

the UK government has been ‘more closely aligning’ the UK with the EU for many years- the result? it would make little to no difference in UK GDP growth because the labour government ha made sure UK growth prospects rare limited either way (in or out!).

Let’s combine this logical fallacy of the EU increasing UK growth (whilst not impacting other EU countries) and mention two more points.

Under the Schengen Treat, the EU guarantees freedom of movement of people.

From Brave AI:

“The Schengen Agreement, signed in 1985 and implemented in 1995, established an area of free movement of persons by abolishing internal border controls among participating states. This framework allows EU citizens and legally present third-country nationals to travel across the Schengen Area without passport checks, effectively creating a single external border for security and visa purposes.

Free movement. For the EU, this means granting freedom of movement to citizens and foreign born nationals:

From Brave AI:

“As of 1 January 2025, approximately 64 million people born outside their resident country resided in the European Union, representing about 14% of the total EU population. This figure reflects a growth of roughly 2.1 million from 2024, with Germany hosting the largest absolute number at nearly 18 million foreign-born residents.

When distinguishing by citizenship status rather than birthplace, there were 44.7 million non-nationals living in the EU on 1 January 2025, which includes 30.6 million non-EU citizens and 14.1 million citizens of another EU country. The four largest host countries (Germany, France, Spain, and Italy) collectively accounted for approximately 67% of all foreign-born individuals in the EU.

One in 7 people living in the EU were not born there. Freedom of movement does not mean more Germans, French, Spanish, Italian people – it means more people from the third world!

“As of January 1, 2025, the largest groups of foreign-born residents in the EU are not categorized by a single “nationality” list in the provided context, but rather by their country of birth and citizenship. However, the largest groups of non-EU citizens (who are predominantly foreign-born) living in the EU are Ukrainian, Turkish, and Moroccan citizens.

For EU citizens living in other EU member states (a subset of the foreign-born population), the three largest groups are citizens of Romania, Italy, and Poland.

In absolute terms, the countries with the largest numbers of foreign-born individuals are Germany (17.2 million), France (9.6 million), Spain (9.5 million), and Italy (6.9 million).

Guess what nationality do you think the most immigrants enjoying ‘free movement’ would have?

Lastly, there is the UK’s contribution to the EU budget, assuming the EU did not insist that the UK meet the terms of the Maastricht Treaty which mandates a 2% budget deficit and 60% debt to GDP (compared to the UK’s current 5% fiscal deficit and 100% debt to GDP)!

From Brave AI:

“The Maastricht Treaty, formally the Treaty on European Union, was signed on February 7, 1992, and entered into force on November 1, 1993. It created the European Union (EU) and established a framework based on three pillars: the European Communities, Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP), and Justice and Home Affairs (JHA).

Key terms and provisions include:

Economic and Monetary Union (EMU): The treaty laid the foundation for a single currency, the euro , by establishing the European Monetary Institute . It set strict convergence criteria for member states to join the third stage of EMU, requiring: Inflation no more than 1.5 percentage points above the average of the three best-performing member states. Budget deficits not exceeding 3% of gross domestic product (GDP). Government debt below 60% of GDP. Exchange rate stability within the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II) for at least two years. Interest rates no more than 2 percentage points above the average of the three best-performing states.

European Citizenship: Introduced EU citizenship , granting nationals the right to vote and stand in local and European Parliament elections in their country of residence, free movement, and diplomatic protection from other member states.

Institutional Reforms: Strengthened the European Parliament’s powers through co-decision procedures and expanded the use of qualified majority voting in the Council of Ministers . It also formally incorporated the Court of Auditors and created the Committee of the Regions .

Principle of Subsidiarity: Established that the EU should act only when objectives can be better achieved at the community level than by individual member states.

Opt-Outs: Granted the United Kingdom and Denmark opt-outs from the single currency and the social policy protocol, while Denmark also had specific exemptions regarding justice and home affairs cooperation.

The EU is currently embroiled in its plans gor the next 5 year budget.

EU leaders face budget showdown as Germany leads revolt over spending plans

“EU leaders are heading for a bruising battle over the bloc’s next long-term budget this week, after a German-led coalition of net contributors rejected the latest compromise proposal as insufficient.

On Saturday, the Irish presidency of the EU Council proposed cutting €141 billion from the overall budget, bringing it to €1.622 trillion in 2025 prices for the seven-year period from 2028 to 2034.

From Brave AI:

“The contribution to the EU budget for 2026 is determined based on the equilibrium principle, ensuring total budgeted revenue equals total budgeted expenditure. The financing relies on four main sources:

Traditional Own Resources (TOR) : Primarily customs duties collected on goods entering the EU.

VAT-based Own Resources : A harmonized value-added tax base calculated from each member country’s VAT levies.

Plastic-based Own Resources : A levy calculated on the amount of non-recycled plastic packaging waste generated in each member state.

GNI-based Own Resources: Contributions calculated based on each country’s Gross National Income (GNI); this is the largest source, acting as the balance to cover any expenditure not covered by the other resources.

The specific rates and bases are defined by Council Decision (EU, Euratom) 2020/2053, which entered into force in 2021. For 2026, the GNI-based resource accounts for 70.28% of own resources, the plastic-based resource accounts for 3.59%, and the VAT-based resource accounts for 13.02%. These contributions collectively amount to 0.97% of the total GNI of the Union.

Cal it 1% of GNI.

What is the UK’s GNI?

From Brave AI:

“The United Kingdom’s Gross National Income (GNI) is £776.7 billion as of the first quarter of 2026. In US dollar terms, the GNI was reported at $3.61 trillion for the year 2024 by the World Bank, with estimates reaching approximately $3.98 trillion for 2025.

Call it US$4 trillion so, 1% = $40 billion or around £30 billion.

The UK has a massive budget and national debt problem- it also has a national defence problem. Spend £30 billion on defence or on rejoining the EU?

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