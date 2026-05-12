From here:

Stacey Abrams subpoenaed in Georgia Senate campaign finance investigation | Fox News

“The Senate Special Committee on Investigations announced Monday that Abrams, along with New Georgia Project leaders Lauren Groh-Wargo and Nsé Ufot, must appear before lawmakers at the State Capitol at 10 a.m. on Friday.”

“The subpoenas stem from findings by the Georgia State Ethics Commission that the New Georgia Project and its affiliated Action Fund violated campaign finance laws during the 2018 election cycle.”

“The groups admitted to 16 violations earlier this year and agreed to pay a $300,000 fine, the largest campaign finance penalty in Georgia history.

New Georgia Project shut down and dissolved in 2025 following mounting financial and legal troubles.”

“The lawmakers say that additional hearings and witness testimony are expected in the coming weeks.”

“Georgia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said in the release, “No one is above the law in Georgia.”

He added: “When organizations secretly spend millions to influence elections while evading disclosure requirements, it undermines confidence in our democratic process. The Senate will continue pursuing the truth and ensuring accountability, regardless of political party or influence.”

From the embedded video link:

“EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin discusses how he discovered $2 billion put away by the Biden administration to support a climate group linked to Stacey Abrams on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Remember this?

“Stacey Abrams appeared as the President of United Earth in the Season 4 finale of Star Trek: Discovery, titled “Coming Home,” which aired in March 2022. “

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