From Brave AI:

“Sir Olly Robbins received a six-figure payout from the UK government as part of an out-of-court settlement following his dismissal as the top civil servant at the Foreign Office.

The exact financial figure was not disclosed publicly, though reports indicate the amount is lower than the record £860,000 awarded to former Cabinet Secretary Chris Wormald.

The settlement concludes a judicial review Robbins launched after being sacked by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in April 2026 over the vetting of Peter Mandelson for the role of UK ambassador to the US.

Chris Wormald was sacked for reasons given blow from Brave AI

“Chris Wormald was sacked as Cabinet Secretary in February 2026 for failing to deliver on his mandate to reform the Civil Service and for being perceived as too conventional by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

His dismissal was the final act in a political crisis triggered by the Peter Mandelson scandal, where Wormald had ultimate responsibility for the due diligence checks on Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador.

Key factors in his removal included:

Failure to Reform: Despite being tasked with the “complete rewiring of the British State,” Wormald’s 14-month tenure achieved no meaningful changes, leading Starmer to conclude he could no longer work with him.

Mandelson Vetting Failure: Wormald was forced out shortly after the government faced intense scrutiny over Mandelson’s connections to convicted sex offenders, a vetting failure that also led to the resignation of Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney and Communications Director Tim Allan.

Political Scapegoating: Starmer was accused by opposition leaders of “throwing Wormald under the bus” to save his own premiership amid the chaos.

Wormald received a record £859,496 severance payout, which required a special ministerial direction from Starmer to override civil service concerns over value for money. He was succeeded on an interim basis by Antonia Romeo, who was later appointed as the permanent Cabinet Secretary.

Olly Robbins?

“Olly Robbins was sacked by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for failing to inform the government that Lord Peter Mandelson had not passed security vetting for the role of UK ambassador to the US.

Robbins, the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office, had overruled a recommendation from UK Security Vetting (UKSV) to deny clearance for Mandelson.

Starmer stated Robbins lost his confidence due to this omission , despite Robbins arguing he was under no obligation to disclose the independent vetting process details to ministers.

The dismissal sparked a judicial review and resulted in a six-figure out-of-court settlement for Robbins, with his union claiming he was sacked for doing what Downing Street wanted.

Peter Mandelson?

“Lord Peter Mandelson has not been charged and remains under active investigation by the Metropolitan Police for suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested on February 23, 2026, and released on bail, but his bail conditions were lifted on March 6, 2026, when he was released under investigation and his passport was returned.

The investigation faces significant hurdles and is reportedly at risk of collapse due to a lack of cooperation from US authorities. The Metropolitan Police have requested unredacted Epstein files from the US Department of Justice and FBI to build a case, but these requests have been ignored, forcing the Met to escalate through formal mutual legal assistance processes which could take years.

Key developments in the case status include:

No Charges: As of October 2026, Mandelson has not been formally charged with any criminal offense.

Ongoing Probe: The investigation remains open, with police continuing to gather evidence, including interviews with former officials.

US Cooperation Issues: The probe is stalled because prosecutors believe the redacted emails already released by the US do not provide sufficient context for a conviction without the full, unredacted files.

Legal Context: Misconduct in public office is a common law offense carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, but securing a conviction against a senior official is legally difficult and rare.

· Peter Mandelson is currently free and not under police bail.

· Following his arrest on February 23, 2026, on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Mandelson was released on bail. However, on March 6, 2026, the Metropolitan Police removed all his bail conditions and returned his passport, indicating he is no longer considered a flight risk.

· While he is physically free, the police investigation remains ongoing, and he has not been charged or cleared of the allegations. Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing, stating he was not motivated by financial gain.

Peter Mandelson received a £75,000 severance payment from the UK government after being sacked as ambassador to the US in September 2025.

Released documents reveal the following details regarding the payout:

Negotiation : Mandelson initially requested a full contract payout of £547,201 , arguing his dismissal damaged his employability.

Settlement : The government negotiated this down to £40,330 (in lieu of notice) plus a £34,670 special severance payment to avoid costly employment tribunal risks.

Official Stance : Ministers described the final amount as “value for money” compared to the legal costs of a tribunal, though officials and opposition leaders have called for the money to be returned or donated to victims’ charities.

Review: The Foreign Office has since instigated a review of the payment in light of ongoing police investigations into Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Putting ‘value for money and ‘Mandelson’ in the same sentence seems somewhat incongruous!

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