From here:

Ebola outbreak: Americans in Congo believed to have had exposure to suspected cases| STAT

“CDC says it supporting partners who are ‘actively coordinating the safe withdrawal’ of individuals ‘directly affected by this outbreak’”

“A number of Americans who are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are believed to have had exposure to suspected cases in the country’s latest Ebola outbreak, with several deemed to have had high-risk exposures, sources have told STAT. At least one of these individuals may have developed symptoms.

One source said that there are not yet test results for any of the individuals, but the U.S. government is reportedly trying to arrange to transport them out of the DRC to somewhere they can be safely quarantined, and cared for, if they prove to have been infected. It’s not clear if that would be in the United States; there is some discussion of perhaps taking the individuals to an American military base in Germany, a source said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity, because they had not been authorized to discuss the situation publicly.”

One way to spread a disease with a >50% fatality rate!

Probably nothing?

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