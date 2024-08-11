The whole of humanity has been subjected to State enforced genocide in a global civil war between governments, the US military and health regulators on one side and all of humanity on the other side.

It is a brutal war. Humanity cannot use proportional force in retaliation to fight against the perpetrators of mass slaughter and harms, whilst the other side uses lawfare to inflict the harms. I am, of course, talking about the abuse of power deployed by a “Cult” that includes the United Nations and its subsidiary the WHO – both of whom are exempt from any and all national laws.

Global excess deaths have been calculated by Denis Rancourt’s team at over 30 million over the four years to end 2024 – of which 17 million are directly caused by the experimental C19 injections and 14 million by government measures and treatment protocols. Had n government action of experimental injections been applied, there would not have been a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC pronounced FAKE) at all. For context 30 million excess deaths can be viewed against estimates of around 60 million total deaths globally each year – around 12.5% annual excess deaths over the period of the scamdemic – levels only seen in world wars.

The crimes committed against humanity over the C19 period are crimes of COMMISSIOB. These crimes were intentional and by design. The perpetrators are known. UN and WHO criminal s are immune from prosecutions, so are the manufacturers of the modern equivalent of Zyklon B. S are the members of the military ad federal agencies, aided and abetted by national health regulators and politicians.

Now factor in the acts of omission of treatment and prophylaxis from the use f IVM and HCQ plus vitamins C and D protocols and the numbers of deaths and cases would have barely resembled a normal flu season.

Of note is the complete lack of accountability of the psychological harms, many resulting in death from the psychological impacts of the draconian measures – lockdowns, masks and social distancing of the healthy (at least 90% of the population)!

In the past, such heinous acts that have not been prosecuted by the full force of the law, have been prosecuted by the mob, in the form of revolution and “guillotine” justice, as in the French Revolution of 1789. “Let them eat bugs” was met in the past with “off with their heads”.

Another crime of both commission and also of omission has been perpetrated against the USA, Europe and the UK.

Illegal immigration,

There is a lot of finger-pointing in the US at the “border tsar” role of Cackler “knee pad” Harris. I suggest that Harris performed admirably in her role of FACILITATING AN OPEN VORDER.

An act of commission.

Millions upon millions of criminals have been imported, ranging from murderers, rapists, kidnappers, smugglers of drugs and other things – thrown out of jails and/or on the run from their national police. Even the “innocent” are guilty of desertion and of stealing resources from America taxpayers and crowding them out of the facilities they have paid for over generations – including emergency supplies. “Privileges” in the form of welfare, are handed out like candy to criminal immigrants that are denied to those in need in the US – veterans, the elderly, the sick the uneducated, the homeless Americans who should be getting the hundreds of billions of dollars in aid given to criminal immigrants.

Harris is at the top of a human trafficking cartel that eve flies immigrants directly from their home countries, deep into the USA and provides taxpayer money to bus companies to transport criminal immigrants to airports for flights throughout the US to cities of choice of the criminals. The human trafficking pyramid cartel consists of a plethora of NGO’s – actual and fake religious organisations and “human rights” NGO’s. – up to and including the United Nations IMO.

That’s the commission. Then there’s the crimes of omission. The refusal to enforce border laws, the refusal to prosecute those from that first mission, refusal to enforce, the backup of years I hearings for criminal immigrants, the refusal to deny social security, driving licenses and now, like voting rights ad preferential job selection before Americans even see the job openings.

Imagine if, instead of illegal immigration, the crime was property theft, or rape, or bank What would be the response if house or bank robberies increased to 10-20 million a year?

Well, we know the Democratic Party response. Reduce the crime to a misdemeanour and prosecute Americans who “stand their ground” and meet armed criminals with force with a criminal charge and demand that Americans disarm!

The same acts of commission and omission are prevalent I the UK and throughout the EU. The EU has passed “Directives” that force countries to take these criminal immigrants. The UK just clutches its pearls and wails “it’s not fair, but what can we do?”.

The answer is of course, arrest and imprisonment until deportation back to the first “safe” country that the criminal migrants crossed into. It is the problem of the “first” countries – not the problem of far distant, remote, countries This is established international law.

Not following international law is an act of omission. Governments that do not enforce the law are criminal organisations, not governments.

Now for a link to a real “free time eater” posted three weeks ago. Somewhat depressing and heavy, but you can navigate to sections of interest using the rime stamps for each chapter.

We can only mourn the need for a revolution to return to the times of carefree living, trust and joy!

From here:

The IMPACT | Groundbreaking Documentary (rumble.com)

We have a 510-minute documentary painting a narrative of what we face and how it came about. It is also covered here:

The IMPACT: Exposing anti-cult terrorism (documentary) – The Expose (expose-news.com)

““The IMPACT” presents facts and the absolute reality of the unseen side of our lives. “After watching this film, you will see the world as it truly is and dispel any illusions. It is shocking, revealing the full extent of this world’s cruelty and injustice. Yet, at the same time, it answers the pivotal question: WHO IS BEHIND ALL OF THIS?”

Here’s the episode breakdown:

ALL EPISODES OF “THE IMPACT” FILM

00:05:34 CHAPTER 1: The Enemy’s Global Plan

00:09:59 The Enemy’s Weapon Is Terror

00:12:09 Global Hidden Terrorism

00:16:37 Influence Of Informational Acts Of Terrorism On Your Health

00:26:39 How Informational Acts Of Terrorism Destabilize Society

00:35:55 CHAPTER 2: Transnational Terrorist Network of Anti-Cult Organizations

00:36:23 Hidden Mechanisms of Inciting Hatred

00:43:58 Brainwashing

00:47:11 Deprogramming

00:49:18 Deprogrammer Rick Alan Ross

00:52:19 Anticultist Steven Hassan

00:59:41 Ideological Center Of Anti-cult Groups

01:20:45 Mass Media Are Accomplices Of Anti-cult Terrorists

01:24:30 Alexander Dvorkin’s Anti-cult Terrorist Activities

01:56:54 Anticultists’ Influence On Law-enforcement Agencies

02:17:18 Criminal Scheme By Anti-cult Terrorists

02:35:17 How to Defend Your Rights and Freedoms

02:44:19 CHAPTER 3. Anti-Cultism As A New Form Of Nazism

02:57:28 Nazism has Never Disappeared

03:10:34 CHAPTER 4: Crimes of Anti-Cultism Against Humanity

03:14:02 Genocide and Holocaust

03:31:35 The Falun Dafa Case: Terror in China

03:53:02 The “Ukraine” Case

04:12:28 CHAPTER 5: The Abode Of Anticultism

04:13:13 The “Russia” Case

04:51:03 The Civilizational War

04:59:07 CHAPTER 6: How Civil War is Being Fomented in America

05:26:00 Mechanisms of Artificial Provocation of School Shooting Incidents by Anti-Cult Representatives

05:32:02 Method of puzzle piece coding

05:45:04 Ways To Prevent School Shootings

06:00:21 School shooting is a controlled process

06:23:51 The “Waco” Case

06:35:42 Role of Mass Media in the Waco Tragedy

07:14:32 Aftermath of the Waco Tragedy

07:17:13 Oklahoma City Bombing

08:05:16 CHAPTER 7: The Trial

08:13:42 Reparations

08:21:20 The SHIELD

08:23:47 Conclusion

So, if you have the odd day to spare, check it out!

I have viewed the first 20 minutes and will watch it over the next week or so.

Onwards!!!

