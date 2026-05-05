Latest polls FOR the 5 major parties alongside last federal election results (from Brave AI):

Current Polling Averages (May 2026)

Alternative for Germany (AfD): ~26.5% ( 20.8%)

Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU): ~24.3% ( 28.5%)

Alliance 90/The Greens (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen): ~13.5%( 11.6%)

Social Democratic Party (SPD): ~13.3% ( 16.4%)

The Left (Die Linke): ~10.8% (8.8%)

aFD up around 6%,

The Left and The greens up a few points each

CDU/CSU down 4 points and SPD down 3 points.

“These figures suggest that the traditional governing coalition would likely lose its parliamentary majority, potentially necessitating a new coalition arrangement such as one involving the CDU/CSU and SPD, though they have more tha enough, along with current coalition partners, SPD, to freeze out the AfD from any ‘power-sharing’. “

The CDU/CSU and SPD have no intention, yet, of forming a government with the most popular party, AfD.

Some narrative here:

German government’s approval ratings slide to 11%, poll finds

“The German government’s approval rating slid to just 11% in a poll released on Tuesday, one day before Chancellor Friedrich Merz marks his first anniversary in office.

The survey by the Forsa polling institute found only 11% of German voters reported being satisfied with the coalition’s work, while 87% were dissatisfied.

The approval ratings have plunged since July 2025, when the figure stood at 38%.

Merz’s coalition - consisting of his Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union (CSU) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) - has been plagued by infighting and geopolitical tensions over the first 12 months of its term.

With the coalition parties floundering in the polls, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has surged into first place, registering a record five-point lead in some national surveys ahead of important state elections later this year.

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