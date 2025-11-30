Peter’s Newsletter

Sarah
1h

Yes, that's how it works.

It was done in my own home to my daughter. Nearly ten years ago.

We were ignorant, but since we all have concurred, it was a training ground for the future led by a British nurse. She was also very cruel, and when we complained, we were told they can't manage without her, and it's helping to assist death in this way..Nurse Jane Brown from the UK, a professed Christian, was the one who handed me the medazolam and insisted I administer it, which I refused.

This is the short version . We have seen it played out to others since.

May love be with us all.

damon mcclure
2h

I suspect it was all the countries involved in this nwo coup mate

https://www.shiftedparadigms.org/p/sedation-not-salvation-part-3?triedRedirect=true

