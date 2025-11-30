Long time readers of this SubStack will recall this paper, published in late October 2024:

A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

D John Campbell references a paper by Wilson Sy in the half hour video below:

No longer alive

Here is a link to the paper published in January 2024:

(PDF) Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic

The charts that highlight the murder of 40,000 brits in April 2020:

monthly injections of Midazolam on the left “y” axis - excess deaths on the right.

There is no data on Morphine injections - midazolam + morphine were the methods of choice for mass murder of “40,000 useless eaters”

And “zoomed in” per region:

There are no significant regional variations in the “spike” in excess deaths and prescriptions of Midazolam – indicating that the murders were coordinated at a national level.

Coroners failed to examine the bodies of those murdered by Midazolam + morphine.

From Brave AI:

“The provided context does not contain information about the number of inquests in the UK specifically up to April 2020. For 2020, the context notes that there was an increase to 31,991 inquests opened, but it does not provide a figure for the period up to April 2020.

(Some of) Dr Campbell’s YouTube notes:

“Macro-data during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom (UK) are shown to have significant data anomalies and inconsistencies with existing explanations.

This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections, which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90%) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020.

Importantly, excess deaths remained elevated following mass vaccination in 2021, but were statistically uncorrelated to COVID injections, while remaining significantly correlated to Midazolam injections.

The widespread and persistent use of Midazolam in UK suggests a possible policy of systemic euthanasia.

Unlike Australia, where assessing the statistical impact of COVID injections on excess deaths is relatively straightforward, UK excess deaths were closely associated with the use of Midazolam and other medical intervention.

The iatrogenic pandemic in the UK was caused by euthanasia deaths from Midazolam and also, likely caused by COVID injections, but their relative impacts are difficult to measure from the data, due to causal proximity of euthanasia.

Global investigations of COVID-19 epidemiology, based only on the relative impacts of COVID disease and vaccination, may be inaccurate, due to the neglect of significant confounding factors in some countries.

Despite advances in modern information technology, the accuracy of data collection has not advanced in the United Kingdom for over 150 years, because the same problems of erroneous data entry found then are still found now in the COVID pandemic,”

Of course, inquests are impossible without a body – again from Brave AI:

“In April 2020, there were approximately 100,000 direct cremations in the UK, which represents about 14% of all deaths that year. However, the exact number of cremations for the entire year is not specified in the available data. For more detailed statistics, you can refer to the Cremation Society of Great Britain.”

“In 2020, the cremation rate in the UK was 78.46%, according to data showing a steady increase from previous decades. This figure reflects a national average, with higher rates in England and Wales (80.4%) and lower rates in Scotland (70.7%) and Northern Ireland (22.2%).

“The rise in cremations was partly influenced by the pandemic, which led to a significant increase in direct cremations, with 14% of all deaths in 2020 resulting in a direct cremation.”

The perfect alibi for genocide – “kill, and cremate – do not investigate”!

“Calling Midazolam Matt Hancock and the UK C19 enquiry!!!” Let’s get some value for our £200 million!

“As of 30 June 2025, the cumulative cost of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry had reached £177.2 million. This figure is expected to increase further, with projections suggesting the total cost could surpass £200 million, potentially making it the most expensive statutory inquiry in British history.”

There are probably similar numbers that reflect the use of Remdesivir in the US (half a million extra deaths over the pandemic period???

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan