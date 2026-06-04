From here:

The CDC Is Protecting Americans From Ebola - WSJ

“We’ll continue supporting the people of Congo and beyond in addressing this challenge while still protecting Americans. By combining targeted border screening, world-class medical expertise and proven outbreak control measures, the U.S. is again demonstrating our leadership role in global health security.”

“First, prevent Ebola from being imported into America. DHS and HHS quickly restricted travel from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, where cases have been reported.

“Second, provide care for Americans in the affected region who develop Ebola. To accomplish this goal, we are sending U.S. Public Health Service officers, including doctors experienced in treating Ebola, to a new facility in Kenya.

“Third, continue to provide substantial help to Congo to contain the outbreak. The State Department, under Secretary Marco Rubio’s leadership, has committed more than $162 million in aid, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. authorized CDC’s Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund to maximize response efforts.

Onwards!

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