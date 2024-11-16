From Steve’s SubStack article here:

New Hampshire legislature special committee issues scathing report that eviscerates the federal and state COVID response

Gere are some links:

The majority report

“Here is the 38-page majority report.

The minority report

Here is the minority report. It’s only really one page (with a large attachment).”

Republicans all supported and were part of the majority report. All Democrats opposed ad were part of the minority report.

At first glance, I did not see reference to the exchange between Dutch MP and Pfizer executive, two years ago:

Pfizer did not know whether Covid vaccine stopped transmission before rollout

The Pfizer executive admits that the “vaccine” was never tested to stop transmission or infection.

Here’s a few numbers on New Hampshire data, taken from these sources.

Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines – VAERS Analysis

United States COVID - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

New Hampshire Coronavirus Vaccination Progress | USAFacts

Adverse events are up to date, whereas the C19 data stopped being provided by the CDC in May 2023.

Number of cases and deaths:

28% of the population was a “case” and 3,329 people died with C19 present.

72% of the State was injected.

The box on the right has data to May 2023 – the box on the right is from September 2022 but has data on the number of boosters administered up to then. Call it a cross check on the total number of people injected and gives us an idea that at least 2.5 million doses were administered – or around 1.9 shots per capita.

There was this also:

NEW DATA REVEALS TSUNAMI OF CO - The Highwire with Del Bigtree - Apple Podcasts

“Systems Engineer & Analyst, John Beaudoin, Sr., delves into his recent testimony before the New Hampshire Senate where he shared the extensive data he has gathered from death certificates, revealing a concerning surge in blood and circulatory-related deaths aligning with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Beaudoin and Del discuss how through cross referencing of data sets, Beaudoin was able to match death certificates to VAERS reports from those who died after a COVID-19 vaccine. Hear some of the heartbreaking instances of young patients whose deaths are directly linked to the vaccine, exposing a disturbing trend of fraudulent coding on death certificates to conceal the true impact of vaccine-related fatalities.”

A switch from respiratory causes of death in 2020, to circulatory causes of death after the experimental C19 injections were rolled out from 2021 onwards.

Perhaps the findings in the New Hampshire report will alert South Dakota, Kentucky and Tennessee to “vaccine” issues.

South Dakota suffered almost 5 times the number of reports to VAERS of fatalities -Kentucky four times and Tennessee three times the number suffered in New Hampshire on a Deaths per million population basis.

Don’t forget, it is highly likely that the actual number of deaths resulting from the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections is 40 times the numbers shown – because of under-reporting of deaths and injuries.

Onwards!!!

