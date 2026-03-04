There are two ‘inquiries – one private - brought by an MP, the other a full public inquiry with subpoena powers

First the private inquiry;

“Independent MP Rupert Lowe’s Rape Gang Inquiry, launched in 2025, has concluded that predominantly Pakistani men were involved in gang-based child sexual exploitation across at least 85 UK local authorities, with cases dating back to the 1960s.

The inquiry, based on testimonies from hundreds of survivors, whistleblowers, and thousands of Freedom of Information requests, alleges systemic failures by public bodies that allowed abuse to persist for decades.

The inquiry has completed its research phase and is preparing to submit findings to Parliament, including a recommended framework for oversight, transparency, and victim support. Hearings are set to begin later this year, providing a public platform for survivors. ”

Now the public inquiry:

“Meanwhile, the government-led national inquiry, initiated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in June 2025 following pressure from the Lowe inquiry and a damning review by Baroness Louise Casey, is actively underway.

It is expected to review over 800 historical cases and recommend sweeping reforms, including mandatory ethnicity data collection and stricter consent laws.

Rupert Lowe has strongly criticized the Labour government, accusing it of inaction despite promises of nationwide action over two months prior. He has also called for the deportation of foreign nationals aware of the gangs but inactive, citing public polling showing strong support for such measures.

The Expose-news outle has published a view of the evidence submitted to he private inquiry here;

Read it for yourself, here are a few extracts:

“He continued: “Speaking honestly, I did not understand how deep this evil is rooted in our society. Police, politicians, council officials, the NHS, social workers, children’s homes – it is everywhere. IS everywhere. Not was. IS.”

“After the testimony of three more witnesses, the inquiry concluded on 13 February 2026. On 23 February, Mr. Lowe issued a statement from the inquiry about one brave victim who wishes to remain anonymous but wants the UK to know what was done to her:

“The survivor’s violent gang rape and abuse began at the age of 12, she was raped multiple times per day over many years. The rapes were filmed and were used as blackmail. The survivor has stated that multiple police officers were active perpetrators – money was exchanged openly and this destroyed her ability and willingness to seek help.

Police vehicles were used to traffic her and some of the abuse events were called ‘cop nights.’

“The extreme pain she suffered included filmed torture in places called ‘red rooms’.

The torture included waterboarding and strangulation by rope. Distressingly, she was raped by a dog, filmed, and forced to rewatch the footage as the men placed bets.

The co-ordination of this specific type of abuse was predominantly perpetrated by Pakistani-heritage men.

During this specific period of abuse, she witnessed the murder of at least three girls, one of whom was allegedly killed as a punishment for speaking to the police force.”

Unsurprisingly the BBC claims that they have been unable to report on Mr. Lowe’s inquiry because the corporation has “limited resources and it is not possible to report on every story which is of interest to [their] audiences”:

Are abuses of this sort comparable o th people named I he ‘Epstein n files’? by Very Important Perverts (VIPs) as heinous as these bestial acts perpetrated by men (who are fathers, brothers, uncles, grandfathers in their own right, with families -including young girls -of their own?

