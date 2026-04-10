From Brave AI:

“GB News and other sources report that flights, including those around Easter and the upcoming summer season, are at risk of cancellation due to a jet fuel shortage. The disruption stems from Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which threatens global supplies and has already caused oil traders to warn of tightening reserves as early as April 2026.

Immediate Risks: While some airlines had sufficient stock for the immediate Easter period, experts warn that systemic shortages could hit European airports within three weeks (by early May) if the Strait does not reopen.

Airline Responses: Major carriers like Ryanair and Delta have already begun cutting capacity, dropping less popular routes, and raising fares to mitigate the crisis, with some warning of disruptions extending into June and July .

Regional Vulnerability: The UK and Europe are particularly exposed, sourcing approximately 25–30% of their jet fuel from the Persian Gulf, leaving them unable to meet demand if imports from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are halted.

Price Surge: Jet fuel prices in Europe have already doubled to record highs (reaching $1,573 per tonne), driving airlines to cancel unprofitable long-haul routes and potentially forcing passengers to pay surcharges.

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