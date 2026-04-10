Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
2h

https://archive.org/details/JetFuelHoax

Reply
Share
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
32m

Glad I stopped flying fifteen years ago..

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture