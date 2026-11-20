Side note- how can the UK government afford to pledge 11 billion for the ‘defence of Ukraine and NOT pledge the same for its own defence?

(100) EU pledges 45 billion euros to Ukraine for 2027- the UK’s share is 11 billion euros

From Brave AI:

“On Friday, November 20, 2026, students across the UK and Europe are participating in the International Youth Strike, mobilizing under the slogan “fight for our future, not their wars.” In Britain, walkouts are occurring at more than 350 schools, colleges, and universities across over 130 towns and cities, with a major rally scheduled for 12pm in London’s Parliament Square.

Key details of the protests include:

UK Participation: The strike is backed by major unions, including the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Union of Students (NUS) , while university staff from the UCU are holding a parallel day of action.

European Scale: The movement spans more than 25 countries , with significant actions in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy . In Germany, the “Gen Z regelt” movement expects tens of thousands of participants, while Italy’s largest union, CGIL , has called a general strike.

Core Demands: Protesters are demanding an end to militarization and conscription , redirecting funds from war spending to education and housing , and addressing the cost of living crisis and climate change.

Context: The UK actions are inspired by recent youth unrest in France and Serbia, with organizers emphasizing peaceful protest and safety measures, such as high-vis jackets and chaperoned trips.

Key fact: THERE IS NO ‘CLIMATE CRISIS’- just bureaucracy grounded in fake climate models that end up costing consumers and tax payers trillions.

(100) Bjorn Lomborg reveals the UK’s ‘net zero’ ambitions will reduce UK GDP by £700 billion to reduce global temperatures by one third of a degree by 2050 – (probably closer to a trillion pounds)

CO2 is Plant food and the ‘renewables transition is a scam benefitting only China and consigning the UK an the EU to massive and growing levels of debt and inevitable economic collapse via energy poverty that hurts the poor, sick and elderly the hardest.

More here:

Europe’s youth set to join mass cost of living protests in 25 countries - AOL

Live: November 20 International Youth Strike, student walkouts across Britain

Youth-led strikes sweep Europe as students protest rising cost of living and war | CNN

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