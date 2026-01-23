The UK Prime Minister and Foreign Minister admit to being stupid and folded like cheap suits.

The bill to be presented to the House of Lords on Monday has been withdrawn.

The bill has been ‘postponed’!

The lawyers should be made to return their exorbitant fat fees received over the decades!

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan

Peter’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.