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Micky Ziggy's avatar
Micky Ziggy
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I thought the WHO with their pandemic prepared money snatch would have the capability to be on top of this, where's the money gone Tedros? Also why are women disproportionately represented in the statistics? 51% of the population are women but two thirds of cases are female. Anything to do with Gates's women's sterilisation by vaccine program per chance?

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