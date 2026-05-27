From here(h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS

CDC asks staff to volunteer to help with Ebola screenings at airports amid DRC outbreak - ABC News

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent an “urgent request” to its workforce to recruit personnel to help screen passengers coming from Central Africa for any potential signs of Ebola illness, according to an internal email to staff obtained by ABC News.

“Last week, the CDC temporarily barred entry of non-U.S. citizen travelers who had previously visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the last 21 days.”

“Any travelers entering the United States from these countries would need to travel to a designated airport. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that New York’s JFK International Airport is being added to the list of designated airports, alongside Dulles International outside Washington, D.C.; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta; and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.”

“”The outbreak is spreading faster than the response, with over 900 suspected cases and at least 223 deaths already reported across DRC and Uganda, including in major transport hubs like Goma and Kampala,” the IRC (international Red Cross) wrote

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the deadliest Ebola outbreak on record occurred between 2014 and 2016 in West Africa, with more than 28,600 cases reported. The WHO said that outbreak killed at least 11,325 people by June 2016.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a Monday briefing that the current Ebola outbreak “will get worse before it gets better.”

“We are facing an extremely serious and difficult outbreak. It will get worse before it gets better,” Tedros said on Monday. “But we know this virus, and we know how to stop it. We have stopped every previous Ebola outbreak, and we will stop this one, too.”

Ghebreyesus said he wanted to echo comments made by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about overcoming the outbreak with unity.

“The question is just how quickly we can do it, and how many more lives will be lost before we do,” Ghebreyesus added.

Last week, Tedros classified the Ebola outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern – one level below a pandemic in the United Nations agency’s alert system.”

“The IRC is calling for an emergency international funding surge, the appointment of a United Nations emergency coordinator, faster import approvals for medical supplies and equipment, stronger community outreach to rebuild trust, special protection for women and girls – who reportedly make up around two-thirds of suspected cases – and long-term investment in fragile health systems already damaged by war and insecurity.”

In the UK:- from Brave AI:

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the UK government have implemented a multi-layered response to contain Ebola, focusing on international containment and domestic surveillance.

“Screening at Borders: Enhanced screening measures are in place at major ports of entry, including London Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester airports, and St Pancras station.”