“Substack has implemented measures to comply with the UK’s Online Safety Act, which requires age verification for accessing certain types of content deemed “potentially harmful.” The obvious problem is: What information does the UK government deem “potentially harmful”?

“While Substack maintains that it opposes these laws, stating they are not necessarily effective and come with significant costs to free expression and privacy, it has chosen to comply with local regulations to continue operating in the UK. The company emphasises that the changes are limited to users in the UK and has briefly mentioned Australia, where similar rules are being enforced, but has not reiterated restrictions to Australian users.

“Substack’s compliance with these rules, despite its stated principles of free expression, marks a notable concession to the UK’s regulatory regime.

Paid subscribers with verified payment information are exempt from additional verification steps.”

“The new restrictions aren’t limited to posts. “

“Substack has warned that chats, direct messages, comments and Notes may also be blurred or blocked if they fall within the Act’s definition of “potentially harmful.”

Maybe my days of posting on SubStack are coming to an end – unless people want to upgrade to a paid subscription!

I guess even the suggestion of the genocide caused by Midazolam+ morphine AND the experimental & poisonous modified mRNA/viral vector injections may be too close to the truth for the UK’s ruling bodies to tolerate.

Suggesting that 4 million Brits have signed off work with mental health issues resulting from the covid injections won’t be helping my cause either!

Onwards!!!

