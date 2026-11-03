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Ten best used cars that will save you tens of thousands of pounds instead of buying new

“Anyone stepping foot into a new car dealership in 2026 will likely think one thing: when did new models get so incredibly expensive?

Over the last decade, the average list price of a new petrol car has shot up by a staggering 67 per cent – far outstripping consumer price inflation and wage growth.

Well we know why- government interference in the market by fining car manufacturers who do not sell sufficient EVs

“Used car sales rose by 2.2 per cent in 2025, marking three consecutive years of growth as registrations of new models continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels.

And according to What Car?, drivers who are willing to pick up the keys to the best-rated second-hand models that are at least a year old can typically save between £18,000 and £67,000.

This week, the automotive magazine has revealed its 2026 used car award winners – and they’ve dubbed them ‘half-price heroes’ because you can find second-hand examples for sale for less than 50 per cent of their showroom ‘on the road’ prices.

The Toyota Corolla proves that a hatchback can offer great family driving. If you pick up a used version you only have to spend £11,000 - a saving of almost £20k

Toyota Corrola

Saving: £19,845

Used half-price hero: 2019 Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Icon Tech

The Toyota Corolla is a versatile, economical and stylish hybrid option. It remains one of the world’s best-selling cars for good reason and earned What Car?’s best used hatchback title.

Instead of paying the £30,845 new OTR price, you can get behind the wheel of an average mileage used 2019 model for £11,000 – saving £19,845.

While it might not be the flashiest crossover on the road, the Karoq is an immensely functional compact SUV offering generous cabin space, punchy performance and excellent fuel economy.

Rather than shelling out £32,125 for a new model, savvy buyers can pick up a used example for £12,000 – pocketing over £20,000 in savings.

The new Volkswagen Passat - a long range PHEV that’s only available as an estate

It is the latest version of this popular family estate

6. Volkswagen Passat

Saving: £22,285

Used half-price hero: 2024 Volkswagen Passat 1.5 TSI eHybrid 204 Life

The Volkswagen Passat is a household name, having shifted more than 34 million units globally since 1973.

The latest Passat is available strictly as an estate, with a choice of petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains. With 510 litres of boot capacity and an electric-only range of up to 81 miles, the eHybrid is as practical as it is sleek.

A brand-new model costs £44,285, but you can secure a 2024 used version for half that amount – £22,000.

It’s ok to own a Tesla again so EV buyers might be interested to snap up a used Model 3 instead of a new Model 3 and save almost £38k in the process

8. Tesla Model 3

Saving: £37,990

Used half-price hero: 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD

Surging fuel prices driven by ongoing global conflicts have sparked renewed interest in electric vehicles, bringing Elon Musk’s brand back into favour.

After two years of sales dips, the Model 3 has rebounded strongly, taking home What Car?’s best used executive car title this year.

A 2019 Model 3 Long Range offers up to 322 miles of range on a single charge and can be picked up second-hand for just £12,000 – a £37,990 discount off the £49,990 new price tag.

The previous version of the BMW iX3 is rather pricey new - almost £60k - but can be bought used for £17k - a £40k-plus saving

9. BMW iX3

Saving: £40,520

Used half-price hero: 2021 BMW iX3 M Sport Pro

While BMW’s latest iX3 overhaul promises ranges of up to 500 miles, the previous generation remains a compelling buy.

You can pick up a used iX3 for £17,000 – a massive £40,520 saving compared to buying new at £57,520.

Buy a used Range Rover Sport and save yourself a eye-watering £67,010 - the biggest used car saving in this list

10. Range Rover Sport

Saving: £67,010

Used half-price hero: 2018 Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE

If you want the biggest price drop on this list, look no further than an eight-year-old Range Rover Sport.

Named best used premium SUV by What Car?, it remains one of the most luxurious high-riders on the market.

The 2018 facelift refreshed the cabin with leather, satin finishes and metal accents, while standard air suspension delivers an effortlessly smooth ride. And, contrary to the general consensus about JLR product reliability, the automotive title says this generation of Range Rover Sport has an impressive 96.6 per cent reliability rating.

A new example of the sporty Rangie will set you back an eye-watering £87,010. Going for a 2018 second-hand example with average mileage (though will be well outside its warranty period) will set you back around £20,000 – delivering a staggering £67,000 saving.

Happy hunting!

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