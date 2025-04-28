From this 24-minute video here:

Doctor's spike detox

“Doctor detoxifies herself from spike protein. Great academic discussion with Dr. Tina Peers. Never start or stop any medical treatment based on these videos, always go to your own health care provider.”

Get it here!

THE POWERFUL DETOX SUPPLEMENT – B.A.I. Technologies

Drink lots of water to handle the detox reaction – which can occur a few weeks later.

All about “de-naturing” – it even gets the spike in the brain!

The augmented NAC can cleat 99.8% of the spike protein by breaking it into 6 components that can be exreted in urine.

The augmented NAC cannot treat the adulterations and contaminants in the injections.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!