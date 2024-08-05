From here:

Supreme Court Rejects Request To Block Sentencing In Trump Hush Money Case (forbes.com)

“Key Facts

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, argued the Supreme Court should halt the gag order put on Trump in relation to his hush money trial and delay his sentencing so “Missourians can participate in the election free from New York’s exercise of coercive power limiting the ability of Trump to campaign.”

Bailey argued in the request to file the complaint—which was largely seen as likely to fail—that New York’s actions “created constitutional harms” and threatened to infringe upon voters’ rights, at least in part by not allowing electors to “hear Trump’s campaigning free from any gag order or other interference.”

In a brief ruling Monday, the Supreme Court denied Missouri’s request to file the complaint and dismissed the request for a stay, though Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would allow Missouri to file the complaint, but “would not grant other relief.”

I suspect that Trump will be given a custodial sentence, given the kangaroo nature of the while theatre so far. He will appeal the sentence and then we will see.

The next libtard demoNrat tactic will be to portray Trump as too old to be able to serve a full term and that, like Biden, he will “dementia out” mid-term.

Onwards!!!

