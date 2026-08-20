Remember these headlines?

More than 380 ULEZ camera attacks in London amid backlash against low emission scheme | The Independent

“Police confirmed 387 ULEZ cameras have been damaged, stolen or obscured in London as ‘Blade Runner’ activists wage war on the eco-scheme that aims to reduce emissions

Well the police state has expanded massively and may even be opaerating in London and across the UK as we speak.

Taking my cue from here:

What The Flock?! - In The Tank #549

I decided to do a little digging:

First wrf is a‘flock’ camera?

From Brave AI:

“Flock cameras are automated license plate reader (ALPR) devices manufactured by Flock Safety, a Georgia-based public safety technology company. These cameras use artificial intelligence and computer vision to capture images of passing vehicles and automatically log data such as license plate numbers, vehicle make, model, color, and distinguishing features like scratches or bumper stickers.

The technology is widely used by law enforcement agencies, businesses, and homeowners’ associations across the United States to aid in criminal investigations, such as tracking stolen vehicles, locating missing persons, and solving hit-and-run cases. Flock claims its system focuses on vehicles rather than people and does not use facial recognition, though critics argue the network facilitates mass surveillance and allows police to track movements without warrants.

Key characteristics include:

Network Scale: Flock operates a network of over 120,000 cameras in 49 states, creating a nationwide database of vehicle movements.

Installation: Cameras are often solar-powered and mounted on poles, lampposts, or hidden within speed reader backs to avoid vandalism.

Controversy: The cameras face significant backlash from privacy advocates and civil liberties groups who cite concerns over data misuse, lack of oversight, and the potential for tracking individuals’ daily habits.

Here is a sense of the controversy:

“Opponents of Flock Safety cameras argue that the technology facilitates mass surveillance and violates civil liberties by creating a comprehensive, warrantless database of citizens’ movements. Key arguments against the cameras include:

Privacy Invasion: Critics contend that networked cameras can reconstruct a person’s daily routine, revealing sensitive information about visits to places of worship, medical centers, and political protests.

Fourth Amendment Violations: Opponents argue that collecting and storing location data from thousands of drivers constitutes a warrantless search, infringing on constitutional protections against unreasonable seizures.

Data Misuse and Abuse: There are widespread concerns that law enforcement officers misuse the system to stalk ex-partners or track individuals without probable cause, with reports indicating dozens of officers have faced allegations of improper access.

Security Vulnerabilities: Critics highlight that the systems are hackable and lack sufficient guardrails, raising fears that sensitive data could be exposed or used for unauthorized purposes, including by federal immigration agencies.

Effectiveness and Cost: Some local officials argue the cameras provide limited utility for solving crimes, describing them as a net negative that erodes community trust without delivering promised public safety benefits.

Here is what Brave says about UKE deployment:

“Flock cameras are not currently in use in the United Kingdom. There is no confirmed deployment of Flock Safety’s automated license plate readers by any UK police force or local government entity. Flock is a US-based company that has not offered its services to the UK or EU market, largely due to differences in data privacy regulations such as GDPR.

Instead of private Flock networks, the UK relies on the national ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) network, which is operated directly by the police. This government-run system is significantly larger than Flock’s US footprint, comprising over 12,000 fixed camera sets and 1,900 mobile cameras that process more than 100 million plate reads daily.

Here are a few recent US headlines:

From February 2026:

Across the US, people are dismantling and destroying Flock surveillance cameras

“In today’s edition of Blood in the Machine:

Across the nation, people are dismantling and destroying Flock cameras that conduct warrantless vehicle surveillance, and whose data is shared with ICE.

An Oklahoma man airing his concerns about a local data center project at a public hearing is arrested after he exceeded his allotted time by a couple seconds.

Uber and Lyft drivers deliver a petition signed by 10,000 gig workers demanding that stolen wages be returned to them

And from a few weeks ago:

Flock cameras are getting mobbed | CNN

“Over the last few months, people have cut down surveillance cameras owned by the company Flock Safety with an electric saw in upstate New York, thrown paint on them in Oakland, California, and rammed a truck into them in Idaho.

One man in Florida sits in a lawn chair holding up a piece of cardboard on a pole to block the camera’s view. City governments have joined in by deactivating the cameras or canceling contracts with Flock in Fort Collins, Colorado; Eugene, Oregon; Madison, Wisconsin; Knoxville, Tennessee; Syracuse, New York; and Walla Walla, Washington.

The key question is not new “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Does everyone need to be tracked 24x7 to catch criminals- how will those abusing this surveillance (bureaucrats and police officers?) ever be spotted should they use the flock system for their own nefarious purposes???

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