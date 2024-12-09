From here:

Man being questioned in Pennsylvania about UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing: reports - pennlive.com

“A man is being held in Altoona in regards to the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week, the New York Times is reporting.”

“The New York Times said that the man was spotted at an Altoona McDonald’s, and that he had items similar to those used by the suspect in the shooting. Those include a gun, silencer and false identification cards.”

“New York police is on the way to Altoona to also question the man, the paper reported. Manifests from Greyhound were requested to see if anyone who arrived in Altoona matched the fake IDs.”

Apparently the bullets lodged in Thompson were labelled “deny,” “defend” and “depose,” which are commonly used on health insurance claim denials. – which indicate a motive if true.

