It all sounds so familiar. Asylum seekers cause increases in violent, drug related crime and terrify indigenous populations with theirmedieval attitudes.

From here:

Sweden Abolishes Permanent Residence Permits for Asylum Seekers After Migration Experiment Turns Into National Crisis * The Gateway Pundit * by Robert Semonsen

Sweden attempts to tackle its immigration problems by abolishing the pathway to permanent residence for asylum seekers:

“The new law, set to take effect on July 12, will restrict those covered by the reform to temporary residence permits only. Those who already hold valid permanent residence statuses will not be affected.”

“The vote is part of a wider conservative-led crackdown on mass immigration after years of gang violence, failed integration, welfare strain and collapsing public confidence. Sweden is now trying to regain control of a system that its globalist political class spent decades loosening.

Sweden, for years, was sold as the great European success story: open borders, exceedingly generous benefits, multicultural harmony and endless social trust. That story has collapsed amid vast upticks in shootings, bombings, gang recruitment and neighborhoods where ordinary citizens increasingly feel like strangers in their own country.”

From Brave AI:

“Sweden faces significant challenges with socially segregated neighborhoods, often referred to in media and political discourse as "ghettos" or "vulnerable areas," which are characterized by high concentrations of immigrants, elevated unemployment, and increased crime rates.

Key districts identified in reports include Rinkeby, Tensta, and Husby in Stockholm, Rosengård in Malmö, and Angered in Gothenburg, where foreign-born residents or those with immigrant backgrounds often constitute a majority of the population.

“Since taking office in 2022, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has implemented stricter immigration policies, including a controversial plan to offer $34,000 per family to encourage voluntary return to their home countries, marking a shift from Sweden's previous "humanitarian superpower" stance.

Check this out:

“Austrian MEP Harald Vilimsky cited an analysis from the White Papers Policy Institute claiming that Sweden will spend around €117.3 billion over the next 50 years on the roughly 102,000 Somalis living in the country.”

“Sweden’s asylum demographic is defined by a significant proportion of non-ethnic Swedish origins, with the population of non-ethnic Swedish origin reaching 35.4% as of 2024, primarily comprising immigrants and their descendants from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Sweden’s population is approximately 10.7 million, making it the most populous Nordic country and ranking 91st globally.

That would make the population of ‘non-ethnic Swedish origin around 3.5 million.

The other significant minorities, other than Somali, are Iraqi, Eritrean, Syrian and Afghan.

All sounds familiar – no doubt all these minorities were trafficked by the UN IOM.

https://www.iom.int/who-we-are

““The financial consequences of mass immigration,” Vilimsky wrote on X, pointing to the study’s conclusions. His warning reflects a broader European backlash against a migration model that has imposed enormous long-term costs on taxpayers.”

“Sweden’s U-turn can be seen as damage control after a decades-long experiment went wrong. The country that once embodied open-borders idealism is now trying to claw back sovereignty before the consequences become irreversible.”

“The reform will not solve everything. Temporary permits alone will not dismantle gang networks, recover lost neighborhoods, reverse welfare dependency, or rebuild the social trust that reckless migration policy helped destroy.

That is why many anti-immigration critics say the government still has not gone far enough. They argue that Sweden needs not just tighter permits, but real deportations, tougher citizenship rules, aggressive gang enforcement and a complete break with the ideology that created the crisis.”

Onwards!

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