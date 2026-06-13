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Mick Bolton's avatar
Mick Bolton
3h

''Those who already hold valid permanent residence statuses will not be affected.”

You excise the whole cancerous growth

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Bartholo's avatar
Bartholo
7h

" no doubt all these minorities were trafficked by the UN IOM (International Organization for Migration)" indicates that part of the solution is to disentangle one's country out of the UN; Which was a British alternative for their imperialism.

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