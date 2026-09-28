From here:

Sweden’s Social Democrats announce failure to form new government

“The leader of Sweden’s Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, has said her party’s talks on forming a coalition government have failed.

“The Social Democrats became the largest party after the election, with 28% of the vote.

The four opposition parties that had announced their support for Andersson as prime minister together secured a narrow majority of 176 of the 349 seats. These included the Social Democrats, the Greens, the liberal Centre Party and the Left Party.

“The four opposition parties that had announced their support for Andersson as prime minister together secured a narrow majority of 176 of the 349 seats. These included the Social Democrats, the Greens, the liberal Centre Party and the Left Party.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was apparently the election of a ‘speaker of the Parliament. No doubt, there will be lots of bickering to com plus horse trading of each of the coalition parties campaign promises.

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