Who is next I wonder!

From here:

Huge Gripen Fighter Order Letter Of Intent Signed By Ukraine

“The long-running saga of Saab Gripen fighters for Ukraine took a dramatic new turn today, with the Swedish and Ukrainian leaders unveiling a plan to export as many as 150 Gripens to Kyiv. While no timeline has been set, and the financing is yet to be determined, the deal, if it goes ahead, would provide Ukraine with its first new-built fighter jets since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

“Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the aim of “deepening air force cooperation.” The cornerstone of this is a potential major export deal covering “likely between 100 and 150 fighter jets,” according to Kristersson. The LOI was signed in front of a Gripen E at Linköping, the site of Saab’s manufacturing facility for the fighter.

“Kristersson has said it would take around three years for new-build Gripen Es to arrive in Ukraine. With an urgent need for fighters, Zelensky today said he would like to see Gripens delivered from 2026. That would almost certainly involve second hand Gripen C/Ds.

“But there are many more hurdles to overcome before the jets might start to arrive on Ukrainian soil. First, it has to be determined how Kyiv will pay for the fighters. Second, there are questions about how rapidly Saab might be able to start producing Gripen Es for export, and in what kind of numbers; potentially, it might be able to leverage the Brazilian Gripen production line. Lastly, and most critically, Ukraine still has to survive an existential conflict with Russia before it can get its hands on any of its much-anticipated Gripens.”

