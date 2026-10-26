From here:

Swedish government blocks ChatGPT and Claude. Here’s why

“Swedish government employees can no longer use browser-based versions of OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Claude on their work computers following security concerns relating to the processing of sensitive data.

The decision comes following a review of AI tools used by workers at the Swedish Transport Administration earlier this year that found “problematic” uses of the AI platforms in carrying out government work.

“Officials were concerned that entering sensitive information into these models without an agreement setting out how to protect and secure the data could lead to it being fed into the model and stored for training.”

“Microsoft’s Copilot, which has passed a security screening process and is covered by a security agreement between the US company and the Swedish government, is being recommended as an alternative.

“While government workers will still be able to use AI to help them carry out their tasks, they will do so under tighter security controls and with just a limited number of employees permitted to continue using ChatGPT and Claude but only through a special platform for AI assistants developed by Swedish authorities.

Hmm.. What about other governments?

From Brave AI:

“United States

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a directive on October 20, 2026, banning all federal civilian agencies from using DeepSeek products and services due to risks of sensitive data transfer to China. While this ban specifically targets DeepSeek, the U.S. Democratic National Committee barred staffers from using both ChatGPT and Claude in April 2026. The U.S. Navy, NASA, and the Pentagon have also enforced restrictions on DeepSeek, with ongoing litigation regarding broader bans on Anthropic’s technology.

Other Jurisdictions

China : Blocks access to ChatGPT , Claude , and Gemini for all users within its borders as part of broader internet control regimes.

Australia : The government banned DeepSeek for employees after a national intelligence assessment deemed it an unacceptable security risk.

Italy : Became the first Western country to block ChatGPT in 2023 over GDPR concerns, and also banned DeepSeek from app stores.

Taiwan : Banned DeepSeek across all public sector organizations, including public schools and critical infrastructure.

India : The Ministry of Finance banned the use of all AI tools , including ChatGPT and DeepSeek , across its departments.

European Parliament: Disabled AI features, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Copilot, on all parliamentary devices in February 2026 citing inadequate data protections.

And the UK? US AI yes, but Deep Seek, No!

“The UK government does not impose a blanket ban on the use of public AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude by civil servants; instead, it operates under guidance that restricts the input of sensitive or personal data into public models. However, specific departments have implemented stricter, targeted restrictions.

General Civil Service: The UK government’s AI Playbook (updated February 2025) permits the use of AI tools where there is a business requirement, provided staff follow security policies and data protection rules.

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP): The DWP reversed its previous ban on tools like ChatGPT in May 2025, allowing their use on official devices for business needs. However, it maintains a specific ban on DeepSeek due to security and data sovereignty concerns.

Other Public Bodies: While the central government does not ban Claude, other entities like the Swedish Government Offices have blocked ChatGPT and Claude over security risks, a precedent sometimes cited in UK discussions but not adopted as a national ban.

Sector-Specific Bans: Certain UK defense ministries and government agencies have restricted public LLMs for classified or operationally sensitive work, and the UK is legislating to ban AI “nudification” apps and enforce online safety rules for chatbots to protect minors.

In summary, the UK approach is risk-based and sector-specific rather than a comprehensive prohibition, with DeepSeek being the primary tool explicitly banned in key government departments like the DWP due to geopolitical and data privacy risks.

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