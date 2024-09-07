From the Abstract here, published on 23 August 2024:

“Recent advancements in brain–machine interface (BMI) technology offer groundbreaking solutions for individuals with motor impairments, potentially extending to speech synthesis and handwriting assistance. However, current BMIs rely on cumbersome benchtop setups equipped with resource-intensive computing units, restricting their suitability for daily use.

We introduce a miniaturized BMI (MiBMI) system capable of accurate, multiclass neural decoding and high-density sensing in a millimeter-scale silicon footprint, making it suitable for next-generation implantable BMIs. A 512-channel, 31-class neural decoder employs a novel concept of distinctive neural code (DNC) driven by a class saliency model.

This facilitates the precise translation of intricate neural activity into handwritten characters using a low-complexity linear discriminant analysis (LDA) classifier. The proposed decoder achieves significant improvements in memory utilization ( ∼ 100 × ) and computational complexity ( ∼ 320 × ) compared to a conventional LDA without DNCs.

Moreover, MiBMI enables area-efficient 192-channel neural recording through time-division multiplexing, demonstrating its potential for fully integrated BMIs. Fabricated in a 65-nm CMOS process, the high-channel-count BMI chipset occupies a compact area of 2.46 mm and consumes 883 μ W.

The proposed decoder translated human intracortical neural activity into 31 characters with 91.3% accuracy, significantly enhancing the task complexity compared to previous on-chip BMIs. Furthermore, MiBMI achieved 87% accuracy in decoding the neural responses of a rat to six classes of acoustic stimuli in an in vivo experiment.”

The chip used in Musk’s Neuralink is the size of a small coin – a dime is 0.7 square inches (around 455 square mm), the chip being researched is a little over 0,01 square inches – (8 square millimetres).

“Researchers at EPFL have developed the first high-performance, Miniaturized Brain-Machine Interface (MiBMI), offering an extremely small, low-power, highly accurate, and versatile solution.”

“This technology holds the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for patients with conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injuries.”

“Mahsa Shoaran’s Integrated Neurotechnologies Laboratory hosted the experiments that led to the development of the chip. Shoran has praised its accuracy and low power consumption, which make this chip different.

They insisted that the Swiss chip would efficiently advance the communication abilities of the otherwise impaired person. The chip is currently being tested for various roles, such as recognizing handwriting, decoding speeches, and controlling movements. Some tests indicate that it can recognize handwriting with almost 91% accuracy.”

“The chip records the brain’s neural activity for text-related issues and processes it in real time to produce perceived output on a connected screen.”

“After the implant, patients who develop progressive motor impairments over the years will be able to live normal lives, which will enable them to do daily routine tasks, majorly related to word processing.”

“The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne announced that it had developed a “next-generation miniaturized brain-machine interface” that can be implanted in the brains of patients suffering from mobility diseases like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or spinal cord problems.”

“This brain interface will specialize in interpreting brain signals emitted during writing, speaking, and sentence construction.

If successful, this solution can be a breakthrough in managing progressive mobility diseases such as Parkinson’s and others, in which the affected person gradually loses the ability to maintain control of different body muscles, including but not limited to speech.”

Maybe this sort of technology is the harbinger of 6G or 7G. The positioning of the chip is obviously crucial and also its effect on other brain activity. Will other chips be developed to enhance the brain’s ability to enhance the senses as week as nerves and muscles etc, like sight, hearing and speech (eve singing?). Mybe even mitigate senility?

Who knows, for ow the research stage offers hope to those suffering from crippling ad debilitating conditions ad diseases.

Onwards!!!

