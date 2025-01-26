From here:

Switzerland achieves highest deportation rate in Europe in 2024

“Switzerland's deportation rate is astounding, especially in comparison to other EU laggards like France and Germany.”

“In total, Switzerland was able to remove 7,000 asylum seekers in 2024, said Beat Jans, the federal councilor responsible for asylum, while speaking at the WEF.”

Beat Jans is the federal councillor responsible for asylum

“Fewer refugees are arriving in Switzerland because we have negotiated better agreements with transit countries, but also with countries of origin to ensure that fewer people put themselves in danger by fleeing. This is a path that Switzerland has paved with its 66 migration agreements. This is a good thing for the people concerned, but also for us as a country,” explained Jans. Switzerland has a population just shy of 9 million people and this builds on numbers for 2023.

There is an embedded video covering this snippet “Police shoot dead axe-wielding Iranian migrant who took Swiss train passengers’ hostage.”

The demographics of the invasion of migrant beggars is different to the US, but adjusting for population size, this would be the equivalent of around 340 million - the 7,000 deportations in Switzerland in 2024 would equate to around 264,000 for the US and for the UK’s 67 million population, around 52,000.

A drop in the bucket compared to the tens of millions trafficked by the UN, fake NGO’s and corrupt charities working hand in paw with drug cartels.

