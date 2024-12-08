From here:

Syrians rejoice in streets with celebratory gunfire after half-century reign of Assad dynasty ends | Just The News

“Syrians danced jubilantly in the streets and fired celebratory shots into the air Sunday after dictator Bashar Assad fled the country and acceded to a peaceful transition of power after Islamist insurgents took control of the capital of Damascus and ended his family's half-century reign.”

Overthrow achieved in a matter of a few weeks.

Perhaps US troops stationed in Syria will be redeployed elsewhere. Certainly, Russia troops can make their way to Ukraine, if needed.

From Brave AI:

“The crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic is extending into its fourteenth year, with more people than ever sliding into deeper poverty and 16.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.2

· Total population: 24,672,760 · Urban population: 13,052,654 (52.9% of total population) · Median age: 22.8 years

Perhaps the Kurds will join in the “fun” and form a breakaway state – unless the Turks prevent it.

“The Kurdish population in Syria is estimated to be around 10% of the Syrian population, with the majority being originally Turkish Kurds who have crossed the border during different events in the 20th century. There are three major centers for the Kurdish population in Syria, located in the northern part of the Jazira, the central Euphrates Region around Kobanî, and in the west around Afrin.”

I suspect here are many times more Kurds than there are Islamic jihadists who now rule Syria!

Last word to the US:

“U.S. Assistant Defense Secretary Dan Shapiro said "“no one should shed any tears" about Assad's departure but drew sharp notice to te record of many in the Syrian insurgency and their ties to terrorism and human rights.”

Maybe US troops will be needed to fight the insurgents,

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan