IT BEGINS: Europe to begin DEPORTATIONS

Syrian refugees are to be evicted from Europe. maybe it's just me, but Syria appears even more dangerous now than prior to their fleeing as refugees.

Syria is a country of rubble – just like Ukraine - there is an impending humanitarian crisis heading into winter and ffwill remain so for at least a year as the Israelis. the US, the Iranians, the Iraqis. the Turks, the Kurds, the Russians, and other nearby states pick over the carcass that was Syria.

I seriously doubt that the Islamic jihadists now “running” the country, have the necessary skills to handle a nation state – their skills lie in destroying nation states. Reconstruction, infrastructure creation and maintenance – or human rights for LBGTQ++ and DEI policies, the rights of girls to attend school? Not so much, women are chattel and have a subservient role.

From the Peter Sweden article:

"The government in Austria has announced plans to deport people from Syria after the Assad regime fell suddenly.

Many other countries, including Belgium, France, Greece, Germany, Britain, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy and Sweden are pausing all Syrian asylum applications."

The Syrians are about to hold their hands out for tens of billions of someone else’s money. There has to be a plan – and Europeans are going to have to go to Syria to implement it and rebuild Syria into some semblance of a functioning state.

It will be cheaper than taking care of the refugees in the EU.

If the United Nations gets involved, it will all go even more pear-shaped and remain mired in even more corruption and incompetence.

Corruption and incompetence are the hallmark of the unaccountable, unelected and incompetent bureaucrats at the United Nations that have been promoted upwards to get them out of their home countries.

