First the UK: from Brave AI:

“On November 27, 2026, both Lloyds Banking Group and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) experienced significant digital disruptions, though the nature of the incidents differs.

“Lloyds Banking Group suffered a major app outage that prevented customers from logging in or transferring money. ⁠ This was identified as a technical glitch rather than a cyberattack, though it is the bank’s fifth technical failure of the year. ⁠

The outage affected users of Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland, and Halifax, with thousands of reports logged on outage trackers.

The DWP took several online services offline due to a “cyber incident” involving suspicious activity. ⁠ Affected services included Universal Credit, PIP applications, and state pension accounts. ⁠ While Downing Street has not ruled out a malicious cyberattack, officials stated there is currently no evidence that personal data was stolen or that other government departments are being targeted. ⁠ Crucially, the DWP confirmed that regular benefit and pension payments remain unaffected and will be paid as normal. ⁠

Next the US, from here:

Hackers Breach USAF’s Critical Cloud One Platform As Insiders Warn It’s A “Big Deal” | ZeroHedge

“The reported breach comes as the FBI has warned that ARTEX, an AI hacking framework developed in China, lets attackers “with minimal technical expertise” conduct complex, multi-target intrusions at machine speed.

A cluster of cyber incidents and outages over the past several weeks has affected numerous government agencies, including the FBI and NSA, as well as major banks, Microsoft and Apple.”

“Meanwhile, Microsoft says Chinese state-backed groups Crystal Typhoon and Salt Typhoon have integrated ARTEX into their cyber arsenals.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve reported several distinct campaigns that abused ARTEX to search public repositories for exposed secrets, enable supply chain compromise, and scan internet-facing systems for exploitation,” Microsoft explained. “

It is perhaps surprising that no large utility companies, data centres or major wind farm/solar panel operators have been targeted? Are their systems so secure they can defend against attacks/incursions?

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