66 billion pounds represents 2.2% of the UK’s 3 trillion GDP – hardly positive for GDP growth.

Thee are no plans articulated for productivity - spending on benefits results in the opposite.

This negative impact on the economy is not the only headwind – there are 5-8% increases in the minimum wage via new employment laws plus council tax increases of 5% and so on and so forth.

The budget could have announced plans to break ground and a building program for a million new homes to solve the housing crisis and announce plans to rebuild the military of the UK to meet 5% of GDP NATO requirements to Trump.

Build warships in coastal cities for 150 to 300 billion bucks /build tanks, missiles, jets and drones!

Labour announces plans for its first “new town” – £8 billion for 20,000 illegal immigrants

Maybe even announce plans to spend as much on nuclear power generation as on wind and solar – 20-40 billion pounds per annum.

THESE 3 items (house building defence and nuclear) could create around1-2 million jobs with the costs being clawed back on property sales, income taxes plus VAT.

Productivity would increase markedly.

They would add 3-5% to GDP though inflation would be a problem.

I would not ask “Rachel from accounts” to make me a sandwich.

No plans to cancel the poisonous mRNA program costing tens of billions!!!

Onwards!!!

