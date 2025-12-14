An indication of the size of the upcoming threat from Islamic terrorism and the demand for refugee resettlement from the potential radicalization of victims of war – a New York Times article describing the situation I Syria following the overthrow of Assad:

Details of the latest mass murder in Bondi beach in Sydney by terrorists are emerging – latest death toll is 12 including a 10 yar old kid. Other recent shootings have occurred at Brown university and in Syria where two US soldiers were killed by a lone (ISIS?) gunman. Is there a common link between each of these incidents linked o Islamic terrorism? Does Iran lie behind each?

Here is a link to a NYT article that provides an indication of the on-going human costs of the destruction of Assad’s Syria and its takeover by an interim government.

ISIS Detention Camps Pose a Dangerous Problem for Syria’s Leaders - The New York Times

“For years, ISIS ruled large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq, brutally enforcing its strict interpretation of Islamic law. As Kurdish-led Syrian forces backed by the United States battled to reclaim that land, they detained thousands of ISIS fighters and tens of thousands of their relatives.

“U.S. forces entrusted their Syrian Kurdish allies with guarding the ISIS detainees and families. But now, the Pentagon is drawing down its troops in Syria, and there are indications that U.S. officials want Syria’s new government to take responsibility for the prisons and detention camps.

“This is part of a larger government effort to merge the powerful Kurdish-led militia, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or S.D.F., into the country’s newly reconstituted military as officials try to reunite Syria after a 13-year civil war.

“Camp administrators say that ISIS operatives are still inside the camps, focused on radicalizing the children there.

Part of Al Hol detention camp in northeastern Syria, where family members of ISIS fighters are held.

“Al Hol and another nearby camp, Roj, now house more than 27,000 family members of ISIS fighters, according to the camps’ administrators. None of the family members have been charged with a crime. The camps are deep in a northeastern region controlled by the Kurds and secured by the S.D.F.

““All of the women here are radical. They all stayed with the Islamic State until the end,” Hokmiya Ibrahim, the administrator of Roj camp, said in an interview there. “But the bigger problem is that the mothers are educating their kids according to the Islamic State ideology.”

“Nearly 60 percent of the population in the two family camps are under 18, according to camp administrators. Most of those children have spent years in a place where restrictive ideology of ISIS prevails.”

“The most extreme among Al Hol detainees are primarily from countries outside the Middle East, including Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, France and Russia. They include roughly 6,000 women and children who live in a separate area of the camp that is off limits to visitors because it is considered so dangerous, according to Ms. Hanan.”

“Iraq said in September that it had brought back nearly 19,000 of its citizens and aimed to repatriate the rest by year-end. Syria’s government has a similar effort to return its citizens in the camps to their homes, but so far only a few hundred have been resettled.”

It is not just the tens of thousands of refugees from the Syrian civil war that are being radicalized by Islamic terrorists. Check out Jordan

From Brave AI:

“Jordan hosts approximately 2.1 million registered Palestinian refugees, including their descendants, as of recent estimates.

This figure includes a significant number of Palestinians who have Jordanian citizenship, with about 20% of Jordan’s population being Palestinian. In addition to Palestinian refugees, Jordan hosts around 670,000 registered Syrian refugees and smaller numbers of refugees from Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, bringing the total refugee population to about 2.5 million. This makes Jordan one of the highest refugee-hosting countries per capita in the world.”

4 Million Refugees in Jordan from 40 Countries | Opinion | jordan pulse

Are the camps In Jordan also fertile grounds for ISIS radicalization – based on the complete and utter subjugation of women?

We are more familiar with the situation in Gaza and the West bank.

From Brave AI:

“Approximately 2.5 million Palestinian refugees live in the West Bank and Gaza Strip combined, according to UNRWA records from January 2022. Of these, about 774,167 are registered in the West Bank , and 1,276,929 are in the Gaza Strip.

The total number of registered Palestinian refugees in the West Bank and Gaza Strip constitutes more than 40% of the global Palestinian population, estimated at about 14.6 million. Refugees in these areas face significant challenges, including restricted movement, economic hardship, and dependence on humanitarian aid, particularly in Gaza where the blockade since 2007 has severely impacted living conditions.”

How about refugees in Saudi Arabia?

“Saudi Arabia hosts a large number of individuals from conflict-affected regions, including Syrians (449,300), Sudanese (816,600), Afghans (132,300), and others. The Saudi government has claimed that around 5% of its population consists of refugees, based on ad-hoc assistance provided to certain nationalities such as Syrians, Yemenis, and Rohingya, though this is not formal refugee status under international law.”

There is an urgent need to “de-radicalize” these people. There is a simmering global war between jews and Islamic terrorists who are likely backed by Iran.

Could it be solved by building new cities and a non-secular infrastructure? By removing and housing the women and children an exposing them to Christian rather than Islamic values? New cities of ten million each? Who can conceive and create such cities, the US, the EU, certainly not the corrupt socialist UN.

Even now countries have overseas aid budgets totalling tens of billions of dollars with no coordinated plan to do this.

There are possibly around 10 million Muslims being radicalized by terrorists in refugee camps – the west will drip feed their extraction into western cities, knowingly creating the threat of terrorism o he innocent.

Islam (and socialism) are the enemies facing the world – via indoctrination and censorship enforced by violence and intimidation at the state level.

Well, that’s what I think!

Onwards!!!

