A few observations on c19 and the climate.

Although the guilt of mass murder using Remdesivir and C19 vaccine’s is denied by morons like Senator Blumenthal, investigations continue to explain 2.5 million extra deaths suffered in the US since 2019

The UK’s population is one fifth that of the US, so divide US numbers by 5 for approximate UK numbers (Midazolam was used, rather than Remdesivir, to terminate those infected with C19.

The net zero scam Is crumbling.

Trump called the climate scam out, joe Rogan discussed it in a two hour podcast, Bill Gates now denies any climate crisis.

HERE’’s a rough idea of the TEN YEAR cost of the net zero cult that has provided no measurable reduction in CO2 and methane either in the UK (or globally).

There are around 30 million homes in the UK. the bill per household has increased from 800 pounds in 2006 to 1,800 pounds this year.

I have made assumptions that office/commercial buildings use the same amount of energy AS House holds, - light industry/manufacturing uses 25% mor than Both these and Heavy industry, uses 50% more than households.

OVER ONE TRILLLION POUNDS – out of GDP of 3 trillion pounds.

multiply by 5 for US and by 6 for EU equivalents.

US GDP is around 22 trillion pounds, the EU GDP, around 18 trillion pounds.

1 TRILLION POUNDS IN HIGHER NERGY COSTS IS PURE INFLATION. – 33% OVER TEN YEARS – ONE COULD ARGUE THAT THIS HAS REDUCD ECONOMIC GROWTH BY THE SAME AMOUNT AND That UK GDP should be a trillion pounds larger.

The point is that unless all net zero measures are removed, this is the base for a repeat over the next decade – collapsing the UK economy.

Trump has fixed the problem – the EU hasn’t.

What impact will the collapse of the UK and EU have on the US?

The 2025 total cost is just shy of 150 billion pounds – low hanging fruit for a political party with ambitions to govern In three years time.