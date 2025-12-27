First some data on the state of waiting lists for treatment by the NHS – from Brave AI:

“As of October 2025, the waiting list for consultant-led hospital treatment in England stood at 7.30 million cases, comprising approximately 6.24 million individual patients waiting for treatment.

“The median waiting time for treatment is 13.3 weeks.

Despite some improvements, the NHS has not met its constitutional target of 92% of patients receiving treatment within 18 weeks since 2016, with only 62% of patients achieving this benchmark in October 2025.

Approximately 170,800 patients have been waiting over a year for treatment, a decrease from the previous month.”

Charts like these suggest that waiting lists have doubled Iin the last ten years.

https://www.statista.com/chart/27447/nhs-hospital-waiting-times/

Data for England

Th population of the UK is around 70 million, so the waiting list corresponds to 10% of the entire population.

Those on the waiting list need to be diagnosed and treated by doctors. Here’s a few numbers to digest.

Number of doctors:

“As of January 2025, there were 147,300 doctors working in the NHS in England, according to data from The King’s Fund.

This figure represents a significant increase from previous years, with the number of doctors rising by 54% between 2010 and 2025.”

Overall numbers employed In the NHS over the last ten years:

As of August 2025, the NHS in England employs approximately 1.5 million people on a headcount basis, which counts each individual staff member, and around 1.4 million people on a full-time equivalent (FTE) basis. This makes the NHS the largest employer in England.”

“In 2015, the NHS in England employed approximately 1.14 million people, according to staffing data from that year. This figure includes nurses, doctors, other qualified staff, managers, and other personnel.

“ The NHS workforce continues to grow, with the government aiming to meet long-term staffing demands, including a projected need for 2.3–2.4 million staff by 2036/37.”

Plans to increase the work force by 50% in the next ten years.” An extra 360,000 people employed.

And spending on the NHS?

Over the last ten years - 2015:

“In 2015, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) received a total resource department expenditure limit (DEL) of £111.6 billion for the 2015-16 financial year.

“ for the 2024/25 financial year, the NHS in England is expected to receive a day-to-day spending increase to £190.1 billion, which represents a 3.8% rise from the 2023/24 level.

A increase of 78.5 billion pounds every year = a 70% increase.

So, in the last ten years the UK has increased spending by almost 80 billion more pounds a year, and employed an extra 360,000 staff for THE

the population has increased from around 65 million to 70 million since 2015 - +5 million (+7.5% or so).

Ten-year outcome of all that extra money and staff = an extra 3 million people on hospital waiting lists in th last ten years.

NHS FAILURE

A quick diversion into the ethnic make-up of doctors, again from Brave AI:

“In the United Kingdom, foreign-born and Muslim doctors play a significant role in the National Health Service (NHS). As of 2019, approximately 44.3% of NHS medical staff were foreign-born or from a Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background, with Asian and Asian British individuals being the largest minority group in medical roles.

“Specifically, around 13,000 doctors in the NHS identified as Muslim, representing about 10% of the total medical workforce and approximately 17% of doctors who declared a religion. Given that Muslims constitute roughly 5% of the UK population, this indicates a notable overrepresentation of Muslims in the medical profession.”

Hmm. A knee-jerk reaction would be that Muslim (and other Asian) doctors are NOT helping to solve the waiting list issue!

“In the United States, international medical graduates (IMGs) from Muslim-majority nations also contribute substantially to the physician workforce. As of 2019, 4.5% of all physicians in the US were IMGs from Muslim-majority countries, amounting to 1 in 22 physicians in the country.

Half the number in th US? Lots of “dumbfounding” factors of course!

UK doctors consider themselves under-paid with poor working conditions. It certainly costs a lot to upgrade doctors produced domestically (wither white or ethnic) and doctors recruited from overseas –

“The cost of training a general practitioner (GP) in the UK is substantial and includes both individual and societal expenses. The total investment to ‘create’ a GP, encompassing tuition, overheads, and salary costs during training, was estimated at £430,540 in 2022 by the Unit Costs of Health and Social Care report.

Many are taking advantage of the training and leaving the UK for better pay and conditions – not to Muslim countries of course – maybe back to India.

It doesn’t stop there, there are “post grad” costs as well.

“The cost of training doctors after medical qualification in the UK, which includes the Foundation Programme and subsequent specialty training, involves significant expenses beyond tuition. The Personal Social Services Research Unit (PSSRU) at the University of Kent estimates that the total cost of training a doctor to the level of a general practitioner (GP) or consultant ranges from approximately £312,051 to £584,102, depending on the specialty. These figures include the costs borne by the NHS, such as salaries paid during training, as well as indirect costs like hospital infrastructure, faculty time, and administrative support.”

“There is no comprehensive, publicly available dataset detailing the exact number of UK-trained doctors who have left the UK over the past five years.”

I suggest that medical training is being directed at the wrong people in the wrong disciplines to reduce hospital waiting lists.

I also suggest that many on th waiting list are “vaxx damaged” either from the experimental C19 injections or quack c19 treatment protocols – but not a single MP, medic or MSM reporter would DARE to make such a connection. Lazy, corrupt chicken-shits all of them” – pardon my French.

