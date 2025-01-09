Here is the update of the reports published on VAERS, resulting from injuries and deaths sustained from taking the experimental modified mRNA and other C19 injections concocted by companies based in the US, like Pfizer and Moderna.

Details of US deaths and injuries are not yet available. These are numbers reported o VAERS from all over the world, including the US.

Using data from here:

Red Boxes Page - OpenVAERS

The Moderna dresses are an estimate, the Pfizer doses are the number “shipped” as claimed by Pfizer here:

COVID-19 Vaccine Equity | Pfizer

Billions of doses may have been destroyed and not administered. Any claims hat the number of extra doses were a bribe paid to big pharma and eventually (partially) returned in cash to health regulators and politicians is not substantiated, yet.

Check out this article from October 2022.

(100) What happened to 4.3 billion doses in NZ, Australia, Canada, UK, EU and the US?

Doses were initially billed at around 20 bucks each. 4.3 billion extra represents 86 billion to be shared around. I wonder if every country has the right set-up to dispose of these extra doses properly – and not just flushed down the toilet.

I will update numbers from the US when they become available from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 10/25/2024 – VAERS Analysis

Onwards!

