Gov. Abbott Cleans House: 1 Million Ineligible Voters Purged from Texas Rolls – The Right Briefing

“In a significant move toward reinforcing electoral integrity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the successful removal of over one million ineligible voters from the state’s voter rolls. This sweeping action is attributed to the enactment of Senate Bill 1 in 2021, a decisive piece of legislation aimed at ensuring the sanctity of Texas’s electoral process.”

There is no analysis of how many of those that voted in 2020 were ineligible at that time.

According to Wiki, 66.73% (of registered voters) [52.39% (of voting age population)[turned out in 2020. The split between Trump and Biden was as below – Trump in the left-hand column, Biden on the right:

Popular vote 5,890,347 5,259,126

Percentage 52.06% 46.48%

A majority of around 631,000, amongst around 11,149,000 votes cast and possible registered voters of those that voted divided by the around 2/3 of the registered voters = around 16,720,000 registered voters.

How does it look for 2024?

March 2024 Voter Registration Figures (texas.gov)

There were around 18 million registered voters in a little shy of 10,000 precincts.

So, removing a million ineligible voters would bring the number of registered voters back to 17 million!!!

Enquiring minds want to know how the umber of eligible voters grew by a million between 2020 and 2024 – does this mean that closer to two million should have been removed?

Onwards!!!

