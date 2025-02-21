From here:

JUST IN: Rand Paul Gives Epic Warning On Debt, Takes Aim At GOP Colleagues For Increasing Spending

Rand Paul spells it out. The fiscal deficit for the year ended 30 September 2025 will be around 1.8 trillion bucks - this will add to the36.5 trillion bucks of national debt.

Senator Paul was making the case that the Seate is about to pass an INCREASE in annual spending for defence, the wall and the coastguard totalling 345 billion bucks - lifting the fiscal deficit to around 2.2 trillion bucks.

Here is a link to Senator Paul’s Senate testimony advocating against the increase and suggesting that savings by DOH should be used to “move money around”, rather than this legislation which increases spending.

The ducks in DC are not in a row.

I disagree with both the spending of the “windfall” from DOF, into this sort of spending increase AND the 5,000 “dividend” for each US citizen (with some used to pay down national debt).

There can be no apportionment to the repayment of national debt if an annual discal deficit exists - that is a fool’s game,

All DOGE savings should reduce the annual fiscal deficit and hence the outstanding debt - a “dividend can only occur when there is no national debt.

As it is, the 36.5 trillion of the accumulated annual deficits into national debt - will double every 15-18 years at 4-5% interest rates.

Out of interest, US annual nominal GDP to the third quarter of 2024 was $2935 trillion dollars a yar - with debt currently at $36.5 trillion bucks means that debt to GDP is at 124%.

A $2 trillion fiscal deficit is around 6.8% of GDP.

Third world countries have been downgraded to junk for less.

