Peter’s Newsletter

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Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
9h

and from me too! now that I'm back on line.

Stay safe, stay healthy, stay indoors, for the good of society, do it for everyone else

or alternatively

look after yourself. Take care, Peter.

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