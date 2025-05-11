From here:

"Absurd Conspiracy": French Media Rushes To Quash Claims Macron, Merz & Starmer Caught Hiding Cocaine On Kiev-Bound Train | ZeroHedge

That would explain a lot of the decisions made by political leaders, though I doubt that Starmer would know which nostril to use – Macron has probably tried it in every orifice!!!

ZH has a selection of tunes to accompany the scandal, I will stick to the classic!

J.J. Cale - Cocaine

Here’s the story:

“French media are on the defensive after journalists unexpectedly entered a train carriage carrying French President Emmanuel Macron, along with the German and British Prime Ministers, en route to Kyiv on Friday, which sparked a firestorm on social media with allegations of cocaine use by the top leaders.”

A rebuttal by a French journal, “Libération even suggested:

High-quality photographs and videos, such as those taken by the AFP or AP news agencies , show that the mysterious bag of white powder is actually a handkerchief rolled into a ball that was placed on the table before Keir Starmer arrived and the cameras entered the booth, where Macron and Merz were already seated. The straw looks more like a stirrer or a toothpick, which the German chancellor is said to have been fiddling with. This explains why the two leaders do not want these objects immortalized in the images of the meeting.”

Clandestine picked it up on Twitter/X here:

Clandestine on X: "Zelensky is visibly high as hell on MSNBC… How much longer are we going to let this clown show go on? This man is coked out of his mind while getting asked about the war he is losing. This is the guy Congress wants to give another $60 billion of our money to… https://t.co/K0m06ZvRE9" / X

