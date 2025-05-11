Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
2h

Probably 5 mins from a gay only fans shoot. Still remember that photo of Starmer with Jimmy Saville....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
2h

Adds to the pointlessness of politics. There 3 cokeheads took a solemn vow, obedience to the Pusher man. https://youtu.be/vTWZ2e0sLaQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture