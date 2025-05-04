There may always be someone who has been treated more unfairly.

Here’s a story, summarized by Brave AI:

“Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, recognized as the 11th Panchen Lama by the 14th Dalai Lama, has been held as a political prisoner by the Chinese government since 1995, when he was six years old.

He was kidnapped along with his family shortly after his recognition, and his whereabouts remain unknown. The Chinese government has not provided any information about his location or well-being, claiming it is necessary to protect him from being "kidnapped by separatists."

This enforced disappearance has led to international concern and calls for his release from numerous governments and organizations. “

Golden Child is now Golden Man?

