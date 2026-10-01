From here:

The Current Federal Deficit and Debt

“Annual net interest costs exceeded $1 trillion for the first time in FY26

Yikes!

Defence spending better kick up if it is going to dominate federal spending. (5% of$32.4 trillion of nominal GDP = $1.6 trillion!

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