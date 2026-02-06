From Brave AI:

“Wind power has become Finland’s second-largest source of electricity, surpassing hydropower in 2024. In that year, wind turbines generated 24% of Finland’s total electricity consumption, amounting to 19.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity.

“As of the end of 2024, Finland had 1,835 wind turbines with a combined installed capacity of 8,358 megawatts (MW). The country’s wind energy capacity grew by 20% in 2024, and production increased by 37% compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by strong seasonal winds and rapid infrastructure expansion, including new onshore and offshore projects.

The Finnish government is accelerating development through an offshore wind auction process, targeting up to 7,500 MW of offshore capacity. With plans to reach nearly 10,000 MW of total wind power capacity by 2025, Finland aims to further strengthen its renewable energy mix. Wind power is expected to play a central role in meeting national climate goals, including carbon neutrality by 2035 and a 60% reduction in emissions by 2030.

That was the plan. Then nature takes a hand:

“Finnish wind power generation has hit record lows due to extreme winter conditions, with turbine blades freezing and production plummeting from 9,433 MW to just 430 MW—a drop to less than 5% of nominal capacity.

A 95 per cent drop.

“ The issue stems from the lack of blade-heating systems in much of Finland’s wind fleet, despite the country’s cold climate. Meteorologists forecast Nordic wind generation will remain up to 20% below normal through mid-February. As a result, electricity prices in Finland have surged to winter highs, sparking public criticism and debate over the reliability of renewable energy during extreme weather.

Those suffering the most are he poor, he elderly and the infirm.

Zero Hedge covered the issue here:

"Electricity Market Is F**ked": Finland Wind Turbine Blades Freeze, Curbing Green Power Output

“The result of the green utopia pushed by Europe’s climate alarmists, not based in reality whatsoever, is soaring power prices that are crushing working poor households.”

“Finnish folks on X are questioning the government’s questionable decarbonization push:

(20) Mari Luukkainen on X: “Our electricity bill was 45 EUR yesterday alone. Finland: nuclear power, hydroelectric, wind farms, one of the most technically advanced countries in the world. Also Finland: people burning firewood because the electricity market is fucked. I am sitting next to the fireplace” / X

(20) Tony D on X: “@mariluukkainen Gee, who could have seen this coming? Europeans have been basing their energy policies on a quasi religious movement fronted by an autistic girl. It’s impossible to overstate the EU’s pompous display of stupidity and blatant disregard of reality.” / X

(20) Zeaqi on X: “@EU_Commission Finland literally has to use nuclear power to MELT frozen wind turbines and we live in darkness most of the year. How about focusing on reliable power like nuclear instead?” / X

(20) Proctor Zakharov on X: “Imagine an argument so airtight about science so settled over technology so reliable that you have to use censorship to make sure nobody gives a dissenting opinion. https://t.co/sr9yjKJPbC” / X

Back to the ZH article:

“in the US, a historic cold snap in the eastern half of the country led to increased fossil-fuel power generation to prevent power grid collapse.

Across the West, years of grid mismanagement by climate alarmist policymakers have transformed what were once reliable grids into fragile messes where working poor households bear the brunt of some of the highest electricity costs in the world.

It is time to get back to basics and expand natural gas generators and nuclear power, the only proven large-scale source of clean and reliable electricity. And it is also time to hold accountable the climate alarmists whose policy decisions pushed power grids toward the edge of collapse while promising a green utopia that was never going to arrive. And one can only wonder whether the move to push power grids to the brink of collapse was intentional...

No freezing fog yet in the UK – maybe next month!

2026 has got off to a windy start In the UK:

“Wind power generation in the UK since 1 January 2026 has reached record levels, driven by a series of powerful storms—Goretti, Ingrid, and Chandra—that brought hurricane-force winds across the country.

January 2026 marked the highest monthly wind generation on record, with 10.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity produced, a 3% increase over the previous monthly record set in December 2023.

This surge helped cut gas generation by 17% compared to January 2025, saving an estimated £164 million in gas imports despite rising energy demand.

On 5 December 2025 , wind power reached a peak of 23.825 GW , enough to power over 23 million homes—setting a new national record.

As of January 2026 , wind power contributed 24.2% of the UK’s total renewable energy mix, with renewables collectively making up 44.9% of the national energy supply.

Despite this success, grid constraints continue to cause issues: in 2025, £1.47 billion was wasted due to wind turbine curtailment, where excess wind energy was turned off to prevent grid overload.

The UK’s total wind capacity now stands at 33 GW, with 4.7 GW of new offshore wind expected online in 2026 following the landmark 2026 offshore wind auction.

These developments highlight both the rapid growth of wind energy and the urgent need for grid modernization to fully harness the country’s wind potential.

Too much wind “pay £1.5 billion pounds!”

Heads I win, Tails you lose!!! With 14 per cent more (intermittent) wind power coming on line shortly!

Onwards!

