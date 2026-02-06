Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3h

Really solid piece on the intermittency trap. The Finland/UK contrast is brutal because one country pays for scarcity when blades freeze, the other pays £1.5B to curtail surplus wind. I've seen firsthand how variable renewables force grid operators into theseimlpossible positions where base load still comes from fossil fuels when wind fails. The blade heating issue is kinda insane tho, planning renewable infrastructure without accounting for local climate realities.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture