From here:

Crook County Needs Only Five Minutes To OK 2,100-Panel Moorcroft Solar Project | Cowboy State Daily

“The LaBelle Prairie Project will sit on Powder River Energy land north of Interstate 90 near Exit 153 in Moorcroft, right beside an existing substation and line shop.

It pairs a 5-megawatt battery system built to discharge for four hours with a 1.2-megawatt solar array of roughly 2,100 panels spread over three to four acres.

The batteries will let the co-op store power when it’s cheap and tap it when demand and prices spike, giving Powder River Energy a backup supply of its own for the first time.

Once the project is finished, the batteries are expected to cut the co-op’s power purchases during peak times and save an estimated $1 million a year, which the co-op says will help keep costs down for its members.

Still, Latham said the easy vote to get the project across the finish line was a far cry from how the community felt at the beginning.”

From Brave AI:

“The Moorcroft solar project is financed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) because Powder River Energy (PRECorp), the rural electric cooperative developing the facility, qualified for funding through the Powering Affordable Clean Energy (PACE) program. This program, enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act, is specifically designed to support rural electrification and clean energy infrastructure in rural communities.

Key reasons for the USDA financing include:

Rural Eligibility : PRECorp serves rural areas in Wyoming and portions of Montana, making it eligible for USDA Rural Development assistance aimed at improving quality of life and economic opportunities in rural regions.

Cost Reduction for Members : The primary goal of the project is to lower power costs for cooperative members. The USDA provided a $23.5 million loan with a 20% forgiveness component , significantly reducing the net investment (estimated at ~$11.7 million) and allowing PRECorp to pass savings to consumers.

Grant Requirements: The PACE program requires projects to include renewable generation; thus, the solar array was integrated to qualify for the loan, which primarily funds the 5-megawatt battery storage system needed for “peak shaving” and grid stability.”

“The total cost of the LaBelle Prairie Project in Moorcroft is $23.5 million.

PRECorp’s Net Investment: After accounting for a 20% loan forgiveness from the USDA PACE program and federal tax credits, the cooperative’s share of the cost is estimated between $10 million and $11.7 million . “

Component Breakdown: The project includes a 5 MW battery energy storage system (21.6 MWh capacity) and approximately 1.2 to 1.25 MW of solar generation (roughly 2,100 panels).

Funding Source: The remaining cost is covered by a federal loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “

“Powder River Energy Corporation (PRECorp) serves more than 12,000 members (customers) in northeastern Wyoming.

The cooperative operates as a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility.

It serves five counties in Wyoming: Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan, and Weston , as well as a small area of southern Montana.

PRECorp manages approximately 27,326 meters across its service territory of over 16,200 square miles.

Even after the $23.5 million loan the project will cost $12 million.

So with the subsidy, the cost per customer is around $2,000 a head ($23.5 m/12,000)- without the subsidy the cost is $1,000 a head-($12million/12,000).

The savings in future are estimated at $1 million or $83/head.

With the federal Department of Agriculture subsidy the savings will take 24 years to recover for each of the 12,000 bill payers or 48 years without the subsidy.

From Brave AI:

“Solar farms typically have an operational lifespan of 25 to 30 years, though many continue to generate electricity at reduced efficiency for decades beyond that. The industry standard benchmark represents the point where panels degrade to approximately 80–87.5% of their original output, with an average annual degradation rate of 0.5%.

While the photovoltaic modules themselves are durable, other components like inverters have shorter lifespans (often 10–15 years) and require mid-life replacement to maintain system viability. With proper maintenance and repowering, some installations can operate effectively for 40 years or more, eventually requiring decommissioning or recycling.

Maximum life of the ‘farm is around 30 years if all goes well – no storms, vandalism or other ‘glitches’ such as the battery unit blowing up!’.

I wonder if PRECorp also factored in the cost of restoring the land to its prior status’ or the construction of gas fired, nuclear or coal fired power generation?

There has already been this ‘incident at the site:

Moss Landing Vistra Battery Fire Response | US EPA

“Since the January 2025 fire in Moss Landing, EPA has been on-site providing technical assistance in the planning and preparation for battery removal. We are working to ensure that Vistra safely removes and disposes of batteries impacted by the fire.

“Community safety throughout the project is our priority. Batteries damaged in a fire may be unstable and could catch fire again during work. We are overseeing Vistra as they take these safety steps:”

Massive fire at world’s largest battery storage plant forces evacuations

New Moss Landing battery fire linked to EPA cleanup of 2025 disaster

“The latest fire at Moss Landing Power Plant has been linked to a recent cleanup by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of the response to the massive lithium-ion battery fire that struck the facility in January 2025.

The cleanup effort, which began Sept. 8, marked the start of the final phase of battery removal at Vistra’s battery energy storage facility in Moss Landing.

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