As you rad this, contemplate a rival to the NATO Treaty ad its Article 5:

“NATO Article 5 is a cornerstone of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) collective defense policy. It states that an attack against one or more member states in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against all member states. This provision commits each member state to take “such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force” to respond to an attack on another member state.”

Russia – on its own – has stated something similar. An attack on its sovereign territory using one countries weaponry, is an attack on Russia by that country.

What’s next for BRICS? A similar military alliance in the form of a treaty, like that of NATO, which includes a similar Article 5?

Trump already has his work cut out with proponents of “Chinese Socialism” in Canada and Mexico. Sort of makes you wonder how many CIA bases are in each of those countries and why aren’t they promoting revolutions that align with American interests!

China is all over Canada and Mexico, like a cheap suit. Perhaps Russia has ambitions also.

What if the BRICS sign a military alliance -and is joined by Iran along with Brazil and India, who are already signatories to BRICS regulations (rather than laws, like a NATO treaty?)

It’s getting harder to keep up with an increasing number of geo-political events.

From AP News via Brave AI

“South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an “emergency martial law” on Tuesday, accusing the country’s opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.”

That would be the North Korea that has sent troops to fight alongside Russia in regaining territory lost to Ukraine a few months ago.

Perhaps a sign of Russian and North Korean “operations”?

Then there’s Georgia:

What’s Behind the Protests in Georgia? - The New York Times

“For days, pro-Western Georgians have clashed with police over the government’s plan to suspend plans for European Union membership.”

Perhaps a sign of US and NATO “operations” against the pro-Russia Prime Minister of Georgia?

And also, the ever-volatile situation in Syria.

Who are the rebels who have seized control of Aleppo, Syria? : NPR

Apparently, Aleppo fell easily, but the push further south was turned back and the Syrian army, with Russian help, to use the vernacular “kicked the shot out of” the retreating “rebels”. Street fighting and hand to hand combat in Aleppo happening now and in the next few days.

Perhaps a sign of US and NATO “operations” against the Russian ally. Syria?

While all this is going on, the war in Ukraine continues unabated.

I am surprised there has not ben more coverage of the 40 American military/CIA operatives killed a few days ago. Not least because this is proof of NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine, but also because these are dead American boots.

They are not acting “officially”, since this would require a declaration of war by the US.

As it is, there are many “proxy wars” beg fought, with US “boots on the ground”.

Here is an interesting conversation about the American dead – and the 7 French military personnel killed in Odessa. The nuances, hesitations and pregnant pauses during the conversation are informative, so I won’t post a transcript.

Russia Just Dealt Devastating Blow to Ukraine, but the West Is Silent

Here’s the YouTube write-up of the 14-mnute video:

“The conversation delves into recent Russian military strikes targeting HIMARS launchers and foreign personnel in Ukraine, discussing the implications of these actions on NATO and the U.S. military presence in the region.

The speakers analyse the potential motivations behind these strikes, the role of American personnel in Ukraine, and the broader context of military escalation and response strategies.

The Ministry of Defense claimed to have destroyed five launchers. -Russian strikes resulted in the death of foreign military personnel. -Putin may have used the strike as a strategic opportunity. -The destruction of launchers significantly degrades NATO's capabilities.

There is a fear within the U.S. government about exposing military personnel in Ukraine. -American personnel in Ukraine may include intelligence agents and trainers. -Cover stories are often used to mask the deaths of foreign personnel.

The U.S. government is cautious about escalating the situation further. -The silence from NATO suggests acceptance of the situation. -Putin has indicated he will use more aggressive tactics if necessary.”

I would imagine that the eastern part of Ukraine occupied by the Russia’s is a wasteland – and so is the area within artillery and drone range o the western side – beyond the line of combat contact.

Rubble.

What does a Ukraine win look like? The end of Russia? Not likely.

What does a Russian win look like? Control of vast amounts of agricultural land along with possession of vast amounts of rare earth metal and mineral deposits plus control of most of the hydrocarbon deposits? Quite likely – short of a nuclear exchange to prevent that?

There are apparently 13 CIA bases within Ukraine – although the US has lost access to a lot of dual-purpose biological research labs.

A final point – note how Biden pardoned his (whore-mongering, bagman and teaboy for Biden’s corruption) son of all crimes since 2014 AND how SCOTUS ruled that a sitting POTUS cannot be prosecuted for performing “official duties”?

Hunter Biden’s pardon extends from 2014 onwards – the day he joined the Burisma board in Ukraine. Just saying.

Onwards!!!

