From here:

U.S., China drop high tariffs, agree to 90-day pause | Just The News

“The U.S. and China on Monday announced the details of a trade agreement reached over the weekend in which the countries vastly scale back their massive reciprocating tariffs for 90-days.”

“U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the U.S. agreed to lower its 145% tariff rate on Chinese goods down to 30%, while China agreed to lower its tariff rate on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%, with each country dropping their respective rates by 115 percentage points, according to the Associated Press.”

So, there is that!

The US maintains 30% tariffs and China maintains 10%.

Is this the start of reconciling all the trade frictions on intellectual property rights and cheap (“slave”) labour, etc?

“The Chinese Commerce Ministry said that both sides agreed to cancel 91% in tariffs on each other’s goods and pause another 24% in tariffs for 90 days, resulting in a total reduction of 115 percentage points.”

US stock markets are up 2.5% to 3% and the US dollar and Treasuries are up a little over 1%.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!