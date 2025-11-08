Alert observers will note that a cartel of news broadcasters - globally – participated in something called “the global news initiative” – that TRUMP CALLS “FAKE NEWS”.

Trusted News Initiative - Beyond Fake News

Meet the Partners

Bobby Kennedy and Children’s Health Defence are suing his cartel that sprang into existence to suppress coverage of accurate information on the adverse effects of C19 vaccines, toxic treatment protocols such ss Remdesivir in the US (Midazolam in the UK) – faulty RT-PCR tests and the harmful impacts of lockdowns (especially on children).

YouTube, and Google were also part of this censorship “initiative”.

Censorship of C19 and harmful government measures were censored – as were articles that were pro-trump, anti Hillary, anti-mRNA vaccines/anti-lockdown face masks and other C19 measures such as RT-PCR testing etc.

This censorship was not restricted to the US– how many other instances of blatant left wing propaganda, censorship, selective editing and outright lies were propagated by the (UN sponsored) trusted news initiative (TNI)since 2016 - the TNI did not report information, it simply “made stuff up),

All participants in the “TNI”, CONSPIRED to gaslight the global population and need to b prosecuted under US RICO laws AND ITS VARIOUS NATIONAL EQUIVALENTS- in the EU, UK, Canada, NZ, Australia etc.

How many national broadcasters re-transmitted the maliciously edited BBC “segment” in full or part???

Here’s a link to the active UN censorship effort.

Global Digital Compact | Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies

https://www.un.org/global-digital-compact/sites/default/files/2024-09/Global%20Digital%20Compact%20-%20English_0.pdf

compiled by the radical socialists infesting the UN.

