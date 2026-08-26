From Brave AI:

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have arrived in the UK after flying privately from California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed at Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, marking their return to Britain after six years.

The family traveled on a private jet to begin an extended stay in the country, where their children are enrolled in British schools for the term starting in September. Reports indicate they are settling into a private property in the Cotswolds area and will not be resuming any official royal duties.

Now for the new school uniforms for the kids and new meeting the new classmates plus registration with NHS doctors and dentists- avoiding potholes and uncleared rubbish – on top of all those security risks and costs.

The private Bombardier jet is presumably on its way back to LA.

I wonder how many illegal immigrants/asylum seekers will be housed next door to their ‘rented’ home by the UK’s Home Office to spread the burden more fairly?

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