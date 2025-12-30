The only “body” that might investigate the global nature of government welfare fraud within OECD countries is the United Nations via OCHA.

A little background on the Minnesota fraud and the “clan” role of Somalians such as Ilhan “it’s all about the Benjamins” Omar here:

Meet Al-Shabaab – the terrorist organization based In Somalia - funded by defrauding ALL US welfare programs -is this happening In the UK (and the EU/Australia/Canada?

UK Government funding terrorists with cash handouts????

Massive Minnesota welfare benefit scam – replicated in how many countries around the world???

Just how much government “foreign aid” money throughout the WEST – Including THE UN - goes to the facilitation of child smuggling and human trafficking

Remember Ilha Omar is a major supporter of the antisemitic movement “BDS” – per Brave AI:

“BDS, or Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, is a Palestinian-led nonviolent movement established on 9 July 2005 by over 170 Palestinian civil society organizations, including trade unions, student groups, women’s organizations, and refugee networks.

Inspired by the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, BDS uses economic, cultural, and academic boycotts, divestment from companies complicit in human rights violations, and sanctions to challenge what it describes as Israel’s system of settler-colonialism and apartheid.”

“Support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement varies across countries, with notable governmental, institutional, and civil society backing in several nations. Several governments have affirmed the right of citizens to support BDS, including the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland.”

“In the United Kingdom, numerous organizations have expressed support, such as the National Union of Students (NUS), the Scottish Trades Union Congress, the National Union of Teachers, the Union of Students in Ireland, Unite the Union, War on Want, and 25 student unions, including those at the University of Manchester, SOAS, Goldsmiths, UCL, and King’s College London.

Local authorities across multiple countries have passed resolutions supporting BDS or pledging not to engage with companies targeted by the movement. These include cities and regions in Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, France, the UK, Italy, Belgium, and Australia. Specific examples include Barcelona’s mayor suspending institutional ties with Israel, Norway’s capital Oslo excluding companies contributing to Israel’s settlement enterprise from procurement, and the Belgian cities of Liège and Verviers cutting ties with Israel due to its regime of apartheid and military occupation.”

The fraud perpetrated In Minnesota goes way beyond the aims of BDS and into the knowing indirect sponsorship of the terrorist group Al-Shabaab And the indirect sponsorship of Hezbollah, Hamas, Boko Haram and ISIS – as the “minders” of these terrorist organisations intercept - and take a cut of - every donation or benefit passed from the West to the conflict areas in which they operate, from the Middle East, through Ukraine and West/East Africa.

How large is the issue?

“Approximately 2 billion people, or one-quarter of the world’s population, live in conflict-affected areas. In 2023, the number of armed conflicts reached a record high of nearly 60, with over 120 million people forcibly displaced globally, more than half of whom remain within their own countries.”

The 120 million displaced people are the main source of illegal migration to the UK, EU and (formerly) the US.”

Now let’s marry this with efforts of the West to “help”.

The US has reduced overseas aid to a few billion dollars:

US $2 billion pledge for UN humanitarian aid is fraction of past funding | AP News

“The U.S. pledge for aid programs of the United Nations — the world’s top provider of humanitarian assistance and biggest recipient of U.S. humanitarian aid money — takes shape in a preliminary deal with the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, run by Tom Fletcher, a former British diplomat and government official.”

This reduction in oversea aid by the US can be placed in the context of DOGE measures, and the cessation of illegal immigration into the US – down from the tens of millions admitted into the US by the Biden administration.

The fall in US overseas aid should also be viewed in the context of overseas aid paid globally.

In 2024, official development assistance (ODA) from countries of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) amounted to USD 214.5 billion, representing 0.34% of these countries’ combined gross national income (GNI). Four countries surpassed the United Nations’ target to spend 0.7% of their GNI on ODA.

“ODA from DAC member countries amounted to USD 214.5 billion in 2024, confirming a fall of 6.0%, in real terms from 2023. Additionally, aid from countries outside of the DAC that voluntarily report their ODA to the OECD amounted to 17.98 billion, a 3.3% decline from 2023.

That’s a total of over 230 billion dollars.

Private charities also kicked in tens of billions In humanitarian relief – per Brave AI:

“In 2024, global humanitarian funding totaled $33.9 billion in reported funding, according to the Financial Tracking Service.

“ This figure includes contributions from governments, international organizations, private donors, and NGOs. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported that major donors contributed $212.1 billion in 2024, though this includes both humanitarian and development aid, with a 7.1% decrease in real terms compared to 2023.”

$212 or $214 billion from OECD governments in 2024 in direct aid.

These numbers do not include the billions siphoned off from the US benefit system by the Somali clans in Minnesota.

In these days of social media, the Somali clan in Minnesota will have ben exchanging ideas about benefit fraud with counterparts I the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy etc.

How much organised benefit fraud has been perpetrated on these and other countries by Somalians, Nigerians, Eritreans, Syrians, Palestinians, etc.

Who is even checking and investigating money transfers to these places money that gets directly into the hands of terrorists- as well as the deployment of money sent and money spent on charitable donations that might be “clipped” by terrorist organisations.

A 5 per cent “clip” of just 5-10 per cent of OECD overseas aid would equal 10-20 billion dollars each and every year. That’s a lot of bullets and bomb (and money to fund people/drug smuggling).

So what role does the UN agency the “U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA” play in the oversight of the 200 billion A YEAR overseas aid paid by OECD Countries and how much “oversight” does it provide?

First OCHA – per Brave AI:

“The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is a United Nations body established in December 1991 by the General Assembly to strengthen the international response to complex emergencies and natural disasters.”

“OCHA is led by the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), a role currently held by Thomas Fletcher of the United Kingdom since October 2024. The USG/ERC chairs the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), the highest-level humanitarian coordination forum, and is responsible for leading, coordinating, and facilitating humanitarian assistance globally.

“ OCHA’s core functions include coordination, humanitarian financing, policy development, advocacy, and information management.

“The organization operates from headquarters in New York and Geneva, with 6 regional offices, 34 country offices, and 20 humanitarian adviser teams spread across the world. Major country offices are in regions affected by crises, including Afghanistan, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the occupied Palestinian territory.

OCHA manages two major pooled funding mechanisms: the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), established in 2006 to enable rapid response to time-critical needs, and Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPFs), which support frontline responders.

It’s books are opaque:

“…specific audited financial statements for OCHA are not published independently. Instead, financial data related to OCHA’s operations are incorporated into the overall financial reports of the United Nations Secretariat, which are audited annually.”

“ The United Nations Board of Auditors’ reports are published periodically, with the most recent available information on their website dated December 2021.

Here is th 2024 audit report.

https://docs.un.org/en/A/80/5(Vol.I)

Who provides oversight for the 35 billion or so donated by charities for humanitarian relief in conflict zones?

OCHA probably works hand in paw with other UN agencies such as the International Office for Migration(IOM):

“ It serves as the coordinator and secretariat of the UN Network on Migration, established in 2018, and plays a central role in implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), a non-binding agreement adopted in 2018 to improve international cooperation on migration.

IOM’s mandate includes facilitating regular migration, managing displacement, providing humanitarian assistance to migrants, refugees, and internally displaced persons, and supporting migration and development.”

“IOM’s strategic displacement objectives for 2024–2028 focus on saving lives and protecting people on the move, driving solutions to, and facilitating pathways for regular migration.

Otherwise referred to as human trafficking.

Anthr -5-10 per cent of that 35 billion yields 1.75 to 3.5 billion dollars every year!

All these numbers are for charitable donations and overseas aid – there is no coordination of the aid per recipient. For example, how much IN TOTAL from all countries/charities in the OECD goes to the purchase of condoms for Pakistan, prawn farmers or LGBTQ activities?

AI (calling Elon?) might help with a deep dive on money spent by the OECD -and received per company/country - in the same way that schematics revealed the network and extent of corruption in Minnesota.

Tracing back donations to named civil servants who authorised such payments would be a huge bonus! (plus ethnic demographics of these civil servants)

